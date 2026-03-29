Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, vrat katha, puja rituals, mantras to chant, and more

Kamada Ekadashi is observed during the Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha. It is revered as the first Ekadashi after the Hindu New Year. Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred days in Hinduism. A large number of devotees get involved in spiritual and religious activities. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and pay homage to Lord Vishnu.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Kamada Ekadashi on Sunday, March 29, 2026

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On 30th Mar, Parana Time - 06:15 AM to 07:09 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 07:09 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 08:45 AM on Mar 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:46 AM on Mar 29, 2026

Time: Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Kamada Ekadashi. It is next Ekadashi after Chaitra Navrati and Rama Navami. Currently it falls in month of March or April in English calendar.

Benefits: One can get rid of all type of sins by observing Kamada Ekadashi fasting. In Hinduism killing a Brahman or Brahmin is the most deadly sin one can commit. It is believed that even sin of Brahmin killing is purged by observing Kamada Ekadashi fast, as per Drik Panchang.

Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. It is necessary to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Not doing Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence.

Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara. One should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast. Hari Vasara is first one fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal. One should avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna. If due to some reasons one is not able to break the fast during Pratahkal then one should do it after Madhyahna.

At times Ekadashi fasting is suggested on two consecutive days. It is advised that Smartha with family should observe fasting on first day only. The alternate Ekadashi fasting, which is the second one, is suggested for Sanyasis, widows and for those who want Moksha. When alternate Ekadashi fasting is suggested for Smartha it coincides with Vaishnava Ekadashi fasting day.

Ekadashi fasting on both days is suggested for staunch devotees who seek for love and affection of Lord Vishnu.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Puja Rituals

1. Morning Rituals: Wake up early, bathe, wear clean clothes, and take a vow to observe the fast with sincerity.

2. Worship Setup: Light a ghee diya, install Lord Vishnu’s idol or image along with a Shree Yantra.

3. Offerings: Present Tulsi Patra, sweets, and garlands. Prepare Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee).

4. Main Puja: In the evening before sunset, perform aarti, offer bhog (fruits, satvik items), and chant Vishnu Sahasranama, Shree Hari Stotram, and other mantras.

5. Bhog & Prasad: Distribute satvik bhog to family and break the fast on Dwadashi morning (April 9) post-parana time.

6. Evening Ritual: Light a diya near the Tulsi plant and pray for prosperity and well-being.

7. Temple Visit: Visit Lord Vishnu or Krishna temples for darshan and blessings.

Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Mantras to Chant

► Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

► Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

► Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

► Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

► Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame, Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

May this Kamada Ekadashi bring peace, prosperity, and the fulfillment of all your desires. Keep the fast with devotion, follow the rituals with heart, and immerse in the divine grace of Lord Vishnu.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha

Here is the story of Gandharva couple named Lalit-Lalita and King Pundarika:

Shri Krishna's dear friend Arjun said, "O Kamalnayan! I bow to you a million times. O Jagdishwar! I request you to please narrate the story of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. What about this Ekadashi? What is its name? Who observed this fast first and what results are obtained by observing it?"

Shri Krishna said, "O Arjun! Once King Dilip had asked the same question to Guru Vashishtha I will narrate that story to you. King Dilip asked Guru Vashishtha, "O Gurudeva! What is the name of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month? Which deity is worshiped there and what is its rule? Please tell me that."

Sage Vashishtha said, "O King! The name of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month is Kamada Ekadashi. It is the destroyer of all sins. Just as fire burns wood and reduces it to ashes, in the same way, due to the virtue of Kamada Ekadashi, All sins are destroyed and a bright son is born. By fasting through this, one becomes free from the lower world and finally he attains heaven. Now I tell you the greatness of this Ekadashi, listen carefully - In ancient times There was a city named Bhagipur It was ruled by a king named Pundarika. King Pundarika was blessed with many opulences. Many Apsaras, Gandharvas, Kinnars etc. lived in his kingdom. In the same city, two Gandharva named Lalit and Lalita used to live in a very magnificent house. Lalit and Lalita were proficient in singing. There was so much love between them that they used to get distressed at the mere thought of separation. Once King Pundarika was sitting in the court along with the Gandharvas. There the Gandharvas Lalit was also singing along with him. At that time his beloved Lalita was not present there. While singing, he suddenly remembered Lalita, due to which he started doing mistakes in singing. Nagraj Karkotaka complained about Lalit to King Pundarika. On this, the king got very angry and in anger he cursed Lalit - "O wretch! You are remembering your wife even while singing in front of me, because of this you become a cannibalistic demon and suffer the consequences of your deeds."

At the same time, Lalit Gandharva was transformed into a fierce demon due to the curse of King Pundarika. His face became monstrous. His eyes started glowing like the Sun and Moon. Fierce flames of fire started coming out of his mouth, his nose became as big as a mountain cave and his neck started appearing like a mountain. His arms became two Yojanas long. In this way his body became eight Yojanas long. After becoming a demon in this way, he started suffering many sorrows. Seeing this condition of her beloved Lalit, Lalita became distressed with immense sorrow. She started thinking about where should I go and what should I do for the salvation of her husband? By what means should I free my husband from this hell-like suffering?

Lalit became a demon and started committing many types of sins while living in the dense forests. His wife Lalita also followed him and started mourning after seeing his condition.

Once she followed her husband and reached Vindhyachal mountain. At that place he saw the Ashram of Shringi Muni. She quickly went to that ashram and after reaching the sage, bowed down and started praying in a humble manner, "O Maharishi! I am Lalita, daughter of a Gandharva named Veerdhanva, my husband has become a terrible demon due to the curse of King Pundarika. I am feeling immense pain. I am very sad because of my husband's suffering. O great sage! Please tell him some good solution to get rid of the demon form."

Hearing the entire story, Sage Shringi said, "O daughter! The name of Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month is Kamada Ekadashi. By observing its fast, all the desires of the living being are soon fulfilled.

If you give the virtue of his fast to your husband, he will easily be freed from the demonic form and the king's curse will be calmed."

As per the advice of the sage, Lalita fasted with devotion and on the day of Dwadashi, she gave the result of her fast to her husband in front of the Brahmins and started praying to God, "O Lord! May my husband get the fruits of the fast I have observed, So that they can soon be freed from their demonic form."

As soon as she gave the results of Ekadashi, her husband was freed from the demon form and attained his divine form. He adorned himself with many beautiful clothes and jewellery and started walking with Lalita like before.

Due to the influence of Kamada Ekadashi, he became as beautiful as before and after death, both of them went to Vishnu Loka sitting on Pushpaka Vimana.

Hey Arjun! By observing this fast regularly, all sins are destroyed. By the virtue of this fast, man becomes free from the sins of Brahmahatya etc. and from the worldly life of demons etc. There is no other fast in the world better than this. By listening and reading its story and greatness one gets infinite results.

Synopsis (Katha-Saar)

It is not bad for a living being to think about his happiness, but sometimes such thinking diverts the living being from his responsibilities, due to which he has to suffer terribly. Gandharva Lalit also became a demon and did condemnable deeds and suffered, but there is no end to the mercy of Lord Shri Hari.

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