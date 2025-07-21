Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Date, Timings, Rituals, Fasting Rules, Vrat Katha, And Significance You Must Know

As the monsoon winds usher in the sacred month of Shravan, devotees of Lord Vishnu prepare for one of the most auspicious fasts in the Hindu calendar, Kamika Ekadashi. Falling on the 11th day (Ekadashi tithi) of Krishna Paksha, Kamika Ekadashi is celebrated not just as a day of spiritual discipline but also as a powerful opportunity to fulfil heartfelt desires. Observed with unwavering devotion across India, this Ekadashi brings with it profound peace, prosperity, and the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

Let’s explore the detailed significance, vrat katha, timings, and rituals associated with Kamika Ekadashi 2025, which is being observed today, Monday, 21 July 2025.

Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Date & Timings

As per the Drik Panchang, here are the relevant timings for Kamika Ekadashi this year:

► Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 12:12 PM on Sunday, 20 July 2025

► Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 09:38 AM on Monday, 21 July 2025

Parana (Breaking the Fast):

► Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025

► Time: Between 05:37 AM and 07:05 AM

► Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 07:05 AM

Note: Parana must be performed during Dwadashi Tithi and after sunrise. Doing it late or skipping it is considered spiritually inauspicious.

The Spiritual Significance of Kamika Ekadashi

Kamika Ekadashi holds immense importance in Vaishnava tradition. The word Kamika is derived from Kama, meaning desire. According to scriptures, this sacred Ekadashi helps devotees overcome material desires and attain both worldly happiness and ultimate salvation (Moksha).

It is believed that Lord Vishnu is especially pleased when his devotees offer Tulsi leaves (Tulasidala) on this day — so much so that he values them more than gold, diamonds, or pearls. Worship performed with true bhakti and Tulsi is said to absolve the sins of many lifetimes.

Kamika Ekadashi Vrat Katha (Mythological Story)

The Vrat Katha of Kamika Ekadashi is narrated by Bhishma Pitamaha to Devarshi Narada, describing the unmatched merit of this fast. According to the tale, even hearing or reading the story of Kamika Ekadashi brings immense punya (virtue) and liberates one from karmic bondage.

The essence of the story teaches that one’s inner devotion and purity of intention can earn divine blessings far greater than performing elaborate rituals.

Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Fasting And Rituals To Be Followed

1. Pre-Dawn Routine:

► Wake up early and take a holy bath.

► Clean your home and worship space with Gangajal.

2. Worship Rituals:

► Offer flowers, incense, bhog (kheer, fruits, dry fruits), and panchamrit to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.

► Recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, and verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

► Conclude with an aarti.

3. Fasting Rules:

► Devotees may observe nirjala vrat (without food and water), phalahar (fruits only), or satvik food only once.

► Avoid rice, grains, onion, garlic, and tamasic foods.

► Maintain celibacy, truthfulness, and avoid anger or negativity.

4. Breaking the Fast (Parana):

► Must be done after sunrise and within Dwadashi Tithi.

► Do not perform Parana during Hari Vasara (the first quarter of Dwadashi).

Who Should Observe This Fast?

1. Householders (Smartha): Should observe the fast on the first day.

2. Sanyasis and Moksha Seekers: May observe the alternate Vaishnava Ekadashi if two are suggested.

3. Staunch Devotees: Can observe fasts on both days for deeper spiritual benefits.

Why You Should Observe Kamika Ekadashi

1. To cleanse the mind and soul of past sins

2. To attract divine blessings from Lord Vishnu

3. To receive peace, prosperity, and spiritual elevation

4. To strengthen self-discipline and inner faith

5. To honour the cosmic energy of the monsoon-shravan season

Kamika Ekadashi is more than just a fast, it is a powerful day of reflection, spiritual alignment, and reconnecting with the divine. Whether you’re seeking peace, redemption, or fulfilment of desires, this Ekadashi opens a sacred doorway. Observed mindfully, it has the power to transform your inner and outer life.

So, on 21 July 2025, light that lamp, chant with devotion, and let your heart awaken in reverence to the eternal protector, Lord Vishnu.

FAQs

1. When is Kamika Ekadashi in 2025?

It falls on Monday, July 21, 2025.

2. What is the Parana time for Kamika Ekadashi 2025?

Between 5:37 AM and 7:05 AM on July 22, 2025.

3. What does Kamika mean?

"Kamika" signifies fulfilling desires.

4. Which deity is worshipped on Kamika Ekadashi?

Lord Vishnu is worshipped with devotion.

5. Can everyone observe the Kamika Ekadashi fast?

Yes, both Smarthas and Vaishnavas may observe it, with slight variations.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)