Kamika Ekadashi 2025: Vrat Katha Of Shravan Ekadashi - Divine Conversation Between Lord Brahma And Devarshi Narada

As the sacred monsoon month of Shravan begins, devotees across India observe Kamika Ekadashi, a revered occasion to worship Lord Vishnu with unwavering devotion. This Ekadashi, falling on the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) of Shravan, is believed to fulfill desires, wash away sins, and ultimately lead one to moksha (liberation). In 2025, Kamika Ekadashi is observed on Monday, July 21.

According to Drik Panchang, the glory of Kamika Ekadashi is described in the dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna. Arjuna seeks to understand the importance of the Ekadashi that falls during Shravan’s dark fortnight. Lord Krishna shares a powerful story, one that was earlier narrated by Bhishma Pitamaha to Devarshi Narada.

The Vrat Katha of Kamika Ekadashi

Narada, ever curious about divine knowledge, once requested Bhishma Pitamaha to narrate the significance of the Ekadashi in the month of Shravan. Bhishma explained that this Ekadashi is known as Kamika, and simply hearing its story grants the fruits equivalent to performing a Vajapeya Yajna, a grand Vedic ritual.

Worship on Kamika Ekadashi involves offering Tulasi (Holy Basil), lighting lamps (Deepa), and making offerings of Naivedya to Lord Vishnu, who wields the conch, discus, and mace. Bhishma explains that the merit of observing this fast surpasses that of bathing in holy rivers like the Ganges, Gandaki, or even pilgrimage sites like Kurukshetra and Kedarnath during celestial events.

Even more astonishing is the claim that offering sincere devotion on Kamika Ekadashi is more fruitful than donating the Earth itself, complete with oceans and forests.

Benefits and Spiritual Power of Observing Kamika Ekadashi

1. Equivalent to Grand Rituals: Observing this fast yields the same blessings as performing large-scale Yajnas or holy dips during solar/lunar eclipses.

2. Sin Redemption: The fast is said to absolve even the gravest sins, including Brahma-hatya.

3. Protection from Yama: The observer is not judged by Yama (god of death) and escapes hellish realms, gaining eligibility for Vishnuloka, the abode of Lord Vishnu.

4. Tulasi’s Power: Offering Tulasi leaves brings immense spiritual merit, greater than offering gold, silver, or jewels. Simply touching or seeing Tulasi is said to purify the body and soul.

5. Deepa (Lamp) Offering: Lighting a lamp before the Lord on this night brings radiance equivalent to thousands of suns and pleases ancestors in heaven.

The story emphasises that those who are tangled in the struggles of material life and the sins of worldly actions can find peace and liberation through the Kamika Ekadashi fast. This day is also praised for pleasing not only Vishnu but also celestial beings like Devas, Nagas, Pitrs (ancestors), and Kinnaras.

Final Words of Bhishma

Bhishma concludes by saying that worshipping Lord Vishnu with Tulasi and staying awake in devotion throughout the night of Kamika Ekadashi brings such merit that even Chitragupta (Yama’s scribe) cannot record it all. Observing this fast ensures joy in this life and salvation in the next.

Synopsis (Katha-Saar)

As per Drik Panchang, "Lord Shri Hari is supreme. He is easily pleased with the sincere devotion of His devotees. Tulasi is dear to Lord Vishnu. Lord Shri Hari is not as pleased with diamonds, pearls, gold and silver as He is with the offering of Tulasidala i.e. Tulasi leaves."

