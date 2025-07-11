Kanwar Yatra 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals And Everything You Need To Know

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanvarias or Bhole. It usually takes place in July or August, during Sawan (also called Shravan), it’s considered the holiest month for Lord Shiva in the Hindu calendar.

Each year, lakhs of devotees travel barefoot for miles, carrying sacred water from holy rivers to offer at Shiva temples. Along the way, the air resonates with their chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole,' reflecting their deep devotion and faith in Lord Shiva.

Kanwar Yatra 2025: Date

The sacred month of Sawan will begin on July 11, 2025. The Kanwar Yatra will also kick off on this day, as devotees set out to collect holy Ganga water and offer it to Lord Shiva. This year, the Kanwar Yatra will continue until Sawan Shivratri, which falls on July 23, 2025. On this day, devotees traditionally complete their pilgrimage by performing special prayers and rituals.

History of Kanwar Yatra

The origins of the Kanwar Yatra trace back to the Samudra Manthan, the cosmic churning of the ocean described in Hindu Puranas, which took place during the month of Shravan. According to these ancient texts, the churning first produced a deadly poison (vish) before yielding amrit, the nectar of immortality.

To save the universe, Lord Shiva drank the poison, which turned his throat blue, earning him the name Neelkanth. To ease his suffering, the gods and devas poured sacred Ganga water over him.

Since these events are believed to have happened in Shravan, devotees today honor Lord Shiva by carrying Ganga water in kanwars and pouring it over the Shivlingam, keeping this ancient tradition alive each year.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra is more than just a ritual but also a heartfelt expression of devotion and gratitude toward Lord Shiva. Each year, millions of Kanwariyas set out, in hopes to thank the deity and seek his blessings for peace and prosperity.

According to the legend, it all began with Lord Parshuram, who first carried water from the sacred Ganga to bless the Shivalingam. Over time, this act of devotion grew into the large-scale pilgrimage we see today, rooted in deep respect and spiritual discipline. For devotees, the yatra is believed to wash away sins and bring Lord Shiva’s blessings.

Kanwar Yatra: Rituals

Collection of Sacred Water (Gangajal)

The journey begins with gathering Ganga water, which is the core purpose of the Kanwar Yatra.

Carrying the Kanwar

The water is placed in two containers balanced on either side of a bamboo pole (the Kanwar), which pilgrims carry on their shoulders.

Barefoot Travel and Saffron Attire

Most Kanwariyas travel barefoot (“nange paon”), wearing saffron-colored clothes that symbolize purity, sacrifice, and spiritual awakening.

Chanting and Devotional Atmosphere

The journey resonates with devotional chants like “Bol Bam!” and “Har Har Mahadev!” along with bhajans accompanied by traditional instruments.

Discipline

Pilgrims observe fasting, celibacy, mental and physical purity, silence, and often abstain from personal grooming.

Community Support (Seva)

Volunteers, local communities, and organizations set up “Kanwar camps” or “sewa shivir,” offering free food, water, medical aid, resting facilities, and security.

Jalabhishek at Shiva Temples

The Yatra culminates in “Jalabhishek,” the ritual pouring of Gangajal on the Shiva Lingam, often performed on Shravan Somvar (Monday), which is especially auspicious for Shiva worship.

The Kanwar Yatra has been taking place for centuries now and has played a role in transforming pathways into vibrant routes of devotion. This serves as a reminder of the strength we draw from faith and the sense of unity that comes from this journey.

It beautifully weaves together tradition, devotion, and the spirit of countless devotees walking as one during this time period.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)