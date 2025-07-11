Advertisement
KANWAR YATRA 2025

Kanwar Yatra 2025: Routes, Key Guidelines And Safety Tips You Need To Know

The Kanwar Yatra 2025 will see millions of devotees travelling on foot to collect holy Ganga water. Major routes include Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri to destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states. Authorities have issued traffic diversions, crowd control measures, and hygiene protocols. Pilgrims are advised to stay hydrated, follow route markings, and avoid overcrowded zones for safety.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 06:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • An annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Shiva during the holy month of Sawan.
  • This sacred month has begun from July 11, 2025, marking the start of the Kanwar Yatra.
  • This year, the Kanwar Yatra will continue until Sawan Shivratri.
Kanwar Yatra 2025: Routes, Key Guidelines And Safety Tips You Need To Know Pic Credit: Freepik

An annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Shiva during the holy month of Sawan, which falls between July and August. This sacred month has begun from July 11, 2025, marking the start of the Kanwar Yatra. This year, the Kanwar Yatra will continue until Sawan Shivratri. These pilgrims are also referred to as Kanwarias or "Bhole”. Through outmost faith and belief, their objective lies in collecting the sacred water from the Ganges River and carrying it on their shoulders for hundreds of miles to offer it at their local Lord Shiva shrines or specific temples such as Pura Mahadeva temple in Baghpat district, Augharnath temple in Meerut, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, and others.

Kanwar Yatra: Prominent Routes

The pilgrims follow many routes, usually they choose their path based on their geographical location, the specific Shiva temple they wish to visit after collecting the holy water, and the distance they are willing to cover. 

Here are some of the most prominent routes:-

Haridwar to Neelkanth Mahadev (Rishikesh, Uttarakhand)

This route is popular among devotees from Delhi-NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh. 

1. Haridwar to Local Shiva Temples: Many Kanvarias collect water in Haridwar and carry it back to offer at temples in their hometowns and villages.

2. Haridwar to Pura Mahadeva (Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh): Known for its mythological link to Lord Parshuram

3. Haridwar to Augharnath Temple (Meerut, Uttar Pradesh): Favored by Kanvarias from Meerut and nearby regions.

Sultanganj (Bihar) to Baidyanath Dham (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

One of the oldest and most revered Kanwar routes, especially popular in Eastern India (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha).

Gaumukh/Gangotri to Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

Among the longest and most challenging routes, spanning hundreds of kilometers.

Guidelines And Safety Tips for Kanwar Yatra

Follow official guidelines and routes

Always use the designated routes specified by the state authorities to ensure safety and  convenience

Maintain physical and mental purity

Wear clean clothes as a mark of respect for the holy journey. Equally important,avoid negative thoughts and emotions. 

Carry small bottle of Gangajal

Use it to purify yourself after relieving yourself.

Show kindness and compassion

Treat fellow devotees, local residents, animals and plants with respect and care.

Don’t place your Kanwar directly on the ground

If you need to rest, eat, or use the restroom, always place the Kanwar respectfully on a stand, branch, or a specially prepared resting place, rather than letting it touch the earth.

Avoid intoxicants and unhealthy habits

Refrain from smoking, consuming alcohol, drugs, or any other intoxicating substances. 

Maintain respect for local culture

Maintain decorum, honour local customs and traditions, and avoid any form of misbehavior as you travel through different regions.

•Prioritize Safety

Travel in groups, avoid isolated areas, and stay alert at all times to prevent accidents.

By following these simple guidelines, you help keep the sanctity and sacredness of Kanwar Yatra, while at the same time ensuring the peaceful consideration of others.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

