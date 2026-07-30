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  • /Kanwar Yatra 2026: From Haridwar routes to Sawan Shivratri; Check dates, key details and security plans here

Kanwar Yatra 2026: From Haridwar routes to Sawan Shivratri; Check dates, key details and security plans here

Kanwar Yatra 2026 is a major Hindu pilgrimage during Sawan where millions of devotees carry Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples, showing deep faith and discipline. The journey involves key dates, important routes, and strict security and traffic arrangements to manage large crowds safely.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra 2026: From Haridwar routes to Sawan Shivratri; Check dates, key details and security plans here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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