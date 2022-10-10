Karwa Chauth 2022: Newly-married women should NOT observe fast this year. Here’s the reason

New Delhi: The preparations are on a full swing for Karwa Chauth. For married women, especially in Northern India, the festival holds a great importance as they pray for their husbands’ longevity and health. However, if you are a newly-married women and are planning to observe fast on the festival this year, you probably will bring bad luck to your marriage.

As per the various reports, if are going to observe your first Karwa Chauth fast, then it’s better for you to rethink.

As per a report published in Dainik Jagran, Venus’ Combustion, also known as ‘Shukra Asta’, is the reason why newly married women should avoid fasting this year on Karwa Chauth. Reportedly, the impact of Shukra Asta will continue till November 20. It is believed that Venus is the planet of love, marriage, happiness and passion. Since it is being eclipsed due to the Sun’s light, women fasting for the first time are suggested to perform the rituals but without fasting this year.

DELAY THE SHUBH KARYA

Well, it is not only fasting, but people should also avoid performing anygood work until November 20. If you are a firm believer in the position of the stars and planets in your lives, it is best suitable for you to avoid fasting and performing any Shubh Karya this year.

KARWA CHAUTH 2022

Karwa Chauth is celebrated by performing fasting rituals. The married women only after the sight of moon can have food and their husbands feed them. In Hindu households, married women pray for their husbands.

This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 13, Thursday. It will begin at 1:59 am on Oct 13 and will conclude at 3:08 am on Friday, October 14.