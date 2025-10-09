Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, History, Significance, Rituals, And Everything You Need To Know

Karwa Chauth, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals symbolising love, devotion, and marital harmony, will be observed on Friday, October 10, 2025. On this day, married women across India, especially in North India, observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

History of Karwa Chauth

The origins of Karwa Chauth date back to ancient times, when women would pray for their husbands’ safety during wars. “Karwa” refers to an earthen pot, and “Chauth” means the fourth day after the full moon. The festival also marks the bond of friendship and sisterhood among women who support each other during the fasting ritual.

One of the most popular legends associated with Karwa Chauth is that of Queen Veeravati, who broke her fast after being deceived by her brothers, leading to her husband’s untimely death. Her dedication and prayers, however, brought him back to life—symbolizing faith, endurance, and the power of love.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fast; it’s a celebration of love, loyalty, and trust between partners. It reflects the strength of marital relationships and the deep emotional connection shared between couples. Today, even many unmarried women observe the fast, praying for an ideal life partner.

In modern times, Karwa Chauth has evolved into a festival that also celebrates togetherness — with couples often fasting together and participating in evening rituals as a sign of equality and mutual respect.

Rituals and Traditions

Sargi: The day begins early before sunrise with Sargi, a meal prepared by the mother-in-law for her daughter-in-law, consisting of fruits, sweets, dry fruits, and traditional dishes.

Fasting: Women refrain from food and water throughout the day, dedicating their fast to their husbands’ long life and prosperity.

Evening Puja: In the evening, women gather dressed in traditional attire, perform Karwa Chauth Katha, and worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Moonrise Ritual: Once the moon is visible, women look at the moon through a sieve and then at their husbands, offering prayers before breaking their fast. Husbands, in return, offer water and sweets to help end the fast.

Modern Celebrations

In today’s time, Karwa Chauth has taken on a contemporary charm. From exchanging gifts to organizing festive gatherings, couples celebrate this day as a mark of love and companionship. Social media is flooded with heartfelt posts, pictures, and videos, making it not just a religious occasion but also a cultural phenomenon.

Karwa Chauth 2025 stands as a symbol of love that transcends time. Rooted in tradition yet evolving with modern values, the festival continues to strengthen the emotional and spiritual bond between couples. Whether celebrated with age-old rituals or modern expressions of affection, its essence remains the same — devotion, love, and togetherness.