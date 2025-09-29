Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, Puja Muhurat, Moonrise Timings, And Rituals Every Married Woman Must Know

When is Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is one of the most anticipated and cherished festivals in India. It is celebrated with devotion, love, and deep-rooted traditions. Observed mainly by married women, this festival marks a day-long fast undertaken for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. From the pre-dawn Sargi to the mesmerising moonrise rituals, Karwa Chauth beautifully blends faith with togetherness, symbolising the eternal bond between husband and wife.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2025, this auspicious vrat will be observed on Friday, October 10.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM (Duration – 1 Hour 14 Minutes)

Fasting Time (Upavasa): 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM (Duration – 13 Hours 54 Minutes)

Moonrise Time: 08:13 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 10:54 PM on October 9, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07:38 PM on October 10, 2025

Married women will break their fast only after sighting the moon and offering argha (water) through a Karwa (earthen pot).

Religious Significance of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is more than just a fast, it is a festival of love, devotion, and togetherness. Hindu traditions state that observing this vrat ensures:

1. A long and healthy life for the husband

2. Strengthened marital bond

3. Prosperity and eternal good fortune

Women worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Kartikeya, and Lord Ganesha on this day before sighting the moon. The rituals symbolize purity, sacrifice, and the deep bond between husband and wife.

ALSO READ | Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful

The Ritual of Sargi

The day begins before sunrise with Sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared traditionally by the mother-in-law for her daughter-in-law. It includes fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and parathas that give women strength to observe the nirjala vrat (fast without water or food) throughout the day.

According to Hindu scriptures, this tradition dates back to Goddess Parvati, who initiated Sargi as a blessing for marital bliss.

Karwa Chauth and Sankashti Chaturthi

Interestingly, Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a vrat dedicated to Lord Ganesha. While Karwa Chauth is primarily observed by married women in North India, devotees in Maharashtra and Southern states worship the Vakratunda form of Lord Ganesha on this day.

The Meaning of “Karwa”

The term Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot used to offer argha to the moon. It also holds cultural significance as it is donated to Brahmins or eligible women after the rituals. The pot symbolises faith, prosperity, and continuity of traditions.

ALSO READ | Weekly Love Numerology Horoscope For September 29 - October 5: Romance, Family, And Emotional Tips For Numbers 1 To 9

Regional Popularity and Related Vrats

North India: Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals for married women.

South India: The day is observed as Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi.

Four Days Later: Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed, mainly for the well-being of sons.

Karwa Chauth 2025 is not just about fasting but about love, sacrifice, and blessings. Observed on October 10, 2025, this sacred vrat holds immense cultural and spiritual value. For married women, it is a day of prayer, devotion, and celebration of marital harmony.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)