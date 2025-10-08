Karwa Chauth 2025: Do’s And Don’ts To Follow On This Festival

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished and emotionally significant festivals for married Hindu women in India. Celebrated with immense devotion, this day sees women observing a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands.

In 2025, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 12. As always, the rituals and customs are steeped in tradition, but it’s equally important to observe them correctly and mindfully. Whether you're a first-time participant or a seasoned observer, here's a comprehensive list of dos and don’ts to help you have a meaningful and smooth Karwa Chauth.

Dos for Karwa Chauth 2025

1. Follow the Fasting Ritual Sincerely

Start your day early by consuming the Sargi (a pre-dawn meal) given by your mother-in-law. It provides the nutrition needed to sustain the fast till moonrise.

2. Dress Traditionally

Wearing traditional attire—especially in red, maroon, or bright colors—is symbolic of marriage and prosperity. Adorn yourself with bangles, sindoor, bindi, and mehendi, which are considered auspicious.

3. Pray with Devotion

Participate in the evening Karwa Chauth puja, usually conducted in groups or at home. Listen to the Karwa Chauth katha and offer prayers with complete faith.

4. Keep Hydrated Before the Fast

Since you won’t be drinking water all day, hydrate well during your Sargi to avoid fatigue or dehydration.

5. Break the Fast Properly

Once the moon is sighted, follow the traditional sequence—viewing the moon through a sieve, offering water, and then looking at your husband before breaking your fast.

Don’ts for Karwa Chauth 2025

1. Don’t Skip Sargi

Missing Sargi can make the fast extremely difficult and may lead to health issues. It’s essential for maintaining energy levels throughout the day.

2. Avoid Overexertion

Fasting without water or food can take a toll on your body. Avoid heavy chores or intense physical activity. Rest when needed.

3. Don’t Use Harsh Words

This is a spiritually charged day—maintain a positive, peaceful atmosphere. Avoid arguments, gossip, or negativity.

4. Don’t Break the Fast Before Moonrise

Tradition holds that the fast should only be broken after offering water to the moon. Keep a watch on moonrise timings in your location.

5. Don’t Ignore Health Issues

If you feel dizzy, nauseous, or faint, break the fast. The spirit of the festival lies in intention, not self-harm. Consult a doctor if needed.

