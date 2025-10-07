Karwa Chauth 2025 Hydration Hacks: 7 Ways To Stay Hydrated Without Drinking Water

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is a cherished festival celebrated by many married Hindu women, who observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. One of the biggest challenges during this fast is staying hydrated without consuming water or any other liquids.

Since hydration is crucial for maintaining energy and focus, especially on a fasting day, here are 7 clever hydration hacks to help you stay refreshed and energized during Karwa Chauth 2025 — without drinking water.

1. Eat Water-Rich Fruits During Sargi

Sargi, the pre-dawn meal, is the perfect time to load up on fruits that have a high water content. Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and grapes are over 90% water and can help keep your body hydrated. They also provide essential vitamins and natural sugars that boost your energy.

2. Consume Milk-Based Sargi Items

Milk is packed with nutrients and contributes to hydration. Incorporate milk or milk-based foods like kheer, paneer, or yogurt during your Sargi. These foods provide moisture along with protein and calcium, making you feel fuller and hydrated longer.

3. Use Coconut Water (Before Fasting Begins)

While you can't drink water or liquids during the fast, drinking coconut water before the fast begins is an excellent way to hydrate. It’s naturally rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which help maintain fluid balance in your body.

4. Include Soaked Dry Fruits and Nuts

Dry fruits such as almonds, raisins, and apricots absorb water when soaked overnight. Eating these soaked dry fruits at Sargi helps provide hydration, fiber, and healthy fats. They release moisture slowly, keeping your energy steady.

5. Opt for Hydrating Herbal Teas Pre-Fast

Herbal teas made from ingredients like chamomile, mint, or fennel can hydrate and soothe your digestive system if consumed before the fast. Avoid caffeine-based teas as they can dehydrate you.

6. Add Moisture-Rich Vegetables to Your Sargi

Vegetables like cucumber, lettuce, celery, and tomatoes are hydrating and packed with antioxidants. Preparing a light salad or raita with these vegetables will help add hydration and nutrition to your fast-day meal.

7. Use Ghee to Retain Moisture and Energy

Including a small amount of ghee (clarified butter) in your Sargi helps retain energy and moisture in the body. It aids digestion and keeps you feeling satiated, which can indirectly help your body manage hydration better.

Bonus Tip: Avoid Excessive Heat and Physical Activity

To make hydration hacks effective, try to stay indoors or in cool environments during the day. Avoid excessive physical activity to reduce water loss through sweat.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)