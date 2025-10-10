Karwa Chauth 2025 Last-Minute Puja Essentials Checklist: From Sieve To Karwa, 8 Must-Have Items For The Fast

Karwa Chauth 2025 Today, Puja Timings: The much-revered festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated today this year ( October 10, 2025 - Friday). Karva Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon. It is celebrated by married women, who keep fast from dawn to dusk and break it after moonrise. Women worship Chauth Mata (a form of Maa Gauri) and pray for the longevity of their husbands. The last-minute puja essentials you need to keep handy for Karwa Chauth:

Chauth Mata Photo

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Chauth Mata is worshipped on this day. Therefore a picture of Maa Gauri along with Lord Shiva and Ganpat is placed at the puja area. Maa Gauri is worshipped in the form of Chauth Mata on this day by married women for the longevity of their husbands.

Karwa and Lota

For the puja, a pot filled with water and an earthen or brass pot are required, which is offered to the husband after sighting the moon.

ALSO READ: 8 Essential Items For Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja At Home

Karwa Chauth Katha Book

Women observing the fast listen to the story of Karwa Chauth, hence the vrat katha book is important.

Shringar or Make-Up Items

Sindoor, bindi, bangles, mehendi, mehendi and comb etc. are kept in the puja thali as the identity of a married woman.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebrity Latest Mehendi Designs: Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Hina Khan & Others Share Beautiful Trendy Design

Diya and Camphor

An earthen lamp is lit by filling it with cotton and ghee, and camphor is used to perform aarti.

Strainer

A sieve is used to view the moon on Karwa Chauth.

Incense sticks and Dhoop

Dhoop and agarbatti or incense sticks are used to make the atmosphere fragrant during puja.

Akshat and turmeric

Akshat (raw rice) and turmeric are used in the puja.

Sweets and fruits

Sweets and fruits are used as offerings in the puja and as prasad after breaking the fast.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025 to all celebrating!