Karwa Chauth 2025: What Is Sargi? Know Rituals, And Essential Food Items

Karwa Chauth, one of the most cherished festivals in North India, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. A day filled with devotion, love, and cultural richness, Karwa Chauth is observed primarily by married Hindu women who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety, longevity, and prosperity of their husbands.

Among the many beautiful traditions associated with this festival, "Sargi" holds a place of great significance. But what exactly is Sargi, and what are the rituals and food items involved in this early morning tradition? Let’s explore.

What Is Sargi?

Sargi is a pre-dawn meal consumed by married women before they begin their Karwa Chauth fast. It is traditionally prepared and gifted by the mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law as a symbol of love, blessings, and familial bonding.

Sargi is eaten before sunrise, marking the beginning of the nirjala vrat (a fast without food or water) that continues until the moon is sighted at night.

Rituals Associated with Sargi

Gift from Mother-in-Law: A thali (plate) filled with nutritious and symbolic food items is given to the daughter-in-law, along with clothes, jewelry, and sometimes cosmetics (known as shringar).

Eating Before Sunrise: Women wake up during Brahma Muhurat (pre-dawn hours) to bathe and consume the Sargi before sunrise.

Prayer and Blessings: Before eating, many women offer prayers for their husband's well-being and seek blessings from elders.

No Food or Water After Sargi: Once the Sargi is eaten, the fast begins—no food or water is consumed until the moon is seen at night.

Essential Food Items in Sargi Thali

The Sargi plate is thoughtfully curated to provide energy and hydration for the long day ahead. Here's what typically goes into a traditional Sargi thali:

1. Dry Fruits (Khajoor, Badam, Kaju, Akhrot)

High in protein and good fats, dry fruits help maintain energy levels throughout the day.

2. Feniyan (Sweet Vermicelli)

A popular and symbolic sweet dish made from milk and vermicelli, often flavored with cardamom and dry fruits.

3. Paratha/Poori

Carbohydrate-rich flatbreads, often made with ghee, to keep the body full for longer.

4. Curd or Milk

Provides hydration and helps with digestion, making it an ideal addition to Sargi.

5. Sweets (Mithai)

Traditional sweets like barfi or laddoo add a festive touch and keep the mood cheerful.

6. Fruits

Water-rich fruits like pomegranate, banana, or apple are included to keep the body hydrated and nourished.

7. Coconut and Pan (Betel Leaf)

Coconut symbolizes prosperity, and pan is often included as a traditional digestive and mouth freshener.

Cultural Significance of Sargi

Sargi is more than just a meal—it's an emotional and spiritual connection between a saas (mother-in-law) and her bahu (daughter-in-law). It represents blessings, love, and shared cultural heritage passed down through generations. In modern times, even if a mother-in-law is not present, women may prepare their own Sargi or receive it from a maternal figure, preserving the tradition in spirit.