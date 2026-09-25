/Karwa Chauth 2026: Is it on October 28 or 29? Check date, timings, significance and puja vidhi here

Karwa Chauth is an important Hindu festival observed mainly by married women. On this day, women keep a strict fast without food and water and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
In 2026, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29. Like most Hindu festivals, the date isn't picked arbitrarily; it's based on Udaya Tithi, meaning whichever tithi is present at sunrise decides the day.
According to the Drik Panchang:
Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:07 AM on October 28
It ends at 10:11 PM on October 29
Since Chaturthi Tithi is present at sunrise on the 29th, that's when the fast falls.
There's real significance behind this one in Hindu tradition. Worshipping Goddess Parvati is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and a long married life; that's the core belief. Lord Ganesha and Karwa Mata are worshipped alongside her too.
Married women keep the fast for their husbands. Some unmarried women observe it as well, praying instead for a good life partner down the road.
The day begins early with a bath, then a sankalp, a vow to observe the fast. Many women eat sargi before sunrise, before the fasting begins in earnest.
Come evening, the puja area gets cleaned, and idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kartikeya are worshipped. Karwa Mata comes next; a diya is lit, and the Karwa Chauth vrat katha is recited and heard.
Then comes the wait for the Moon to rise. Women look at it through a sieve first, offering water, or arghya. Right after, they look at their husband through that same sieve.
Only then does the fast break with water offered from the husband's hands.
It's more than fasting, really. Karwa Chauth is love, devotion, faith all bundled into one day of ritual. And for couples, it's a quiet reaffirmation of the bond they share, rooted in tradition that's carried through generations.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.