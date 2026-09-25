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  • /Karwa Chauth 2026: Is it on October 28 or 29? Check date, timings, significance and puja vidhi here

Karwa Chauth 2026: Is it on October 28 or 29? Check date, timings, significance and puja vidhi here

Karwa Chauth 2026 will be observed on this day, based on the Udaya Tithi of Kartik Chaturthi. Married women will observe a nirjala fast, perform evening puja, and break their fast after offering water to the Moon.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:45 AM IST
Karwa Chauth 2026: Is it on October 28 or 29? Check date, timings, significance and puja vidhi here
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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