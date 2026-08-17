Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Kashi Vishwanath Dham decked up in flowers and lights for Nag Panchami and Sawan Somwar celebrations

Kashi Vishwanath Dham decked up in flowers and lights for Nag Panchami and Sawan Somwar celebrations

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has been beautifully illuminated and adorned with vibrant floral decorations ahead of Nag Panchami and the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
Kashi Vishwanath Dham decked up in flowers and lights for Nag Panchami and Sawan Somwar celebrations
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kashi Vishwanath Dham decked up in flowers and lights for Nag Panchami and Sawan Somwar celebrations
2
3
4
5