'King Of Gems' RUBY; Promoting Love, Passion, And Emotional Balance- Check Pros And Cons

The "King of Gems", the pretty and powerful Ruby, is a gemstone that has captivated humanity for centuries with its vibrant red hue and rich symbolism. It has many benefits but it also has some scary drawbacks!

Here is a list of its pros and cons of Ruby by Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Pros of Ruby

1. Astrological Significance

As per astrology, ruby is associated with the Sun, which symbolizes power, authority, and vitality. Wearing a ruby is often recommended by experts to help strengthen the Sun's position in the wearer's birth chart, so that it can potentially lead to success.

2. Emotional Healing

Ruby stimulates the heart chakra and it helps in promoting love, passion, and emotional balance, in the healing world. It can also help in overcoming emotions like anger and fear and replace it with a sense of joy and enthusiasm.

3. Physical Well-being

This precious stone has been also linked to heart health. As per healers, this stone enhances energy levels and vitality and supports overall physical well-being.

4. Career Advancement

Wearing a ruby is said to boost leadership qualities and decision-making abilities. It helps in career progression and business success but there is a proper intention setting and a ritual and programming that needs to be done under the guidance of an expert.

Cons of Ruby

1. Not Suitable for Everyone

Every individual can have a different reaction to a ruby. Those with certain astrological configurations may feel adverse effects. For example, those with a weak Sun in their birth chart may experience negative outcomes unless the gemstone has been properly energized and aligned with their astrological profile.

2. Potential Health Risks

Ruby's energy may not be suitable for souls that have high blood pressure, anxiety, or heart issues. It may worsen the situation in some cases.

3. Emotional Intensity

The strong energy of ruby can lead to increased aggression or irritability, especially in those who are already prone to anger issues. In such cases, a ruby should be combined with calming stones like moonstone.

4. Financial Considerations

High-quality rubies, especially the deep red "pigeon blood" colour, can be quite expensive. The market is flooded with synthetic and treated rubies, and these have no metaphysical benefits as natural stones.

5. Superstitious Beliefs

In some cultures, rubies lead to power struggles or have negative energies. Personal beliefs must be considered before wearing a ruby, as its symbolism can vary widely. Also, if an individual does not believe in the power then it will not work.