Kollam Pooram 2025: Date, History, Significance, 30 Wishes To Share, And How Kerala’s Grand Temple Festival Is Celebrated

Kollam Pooram, a dazzling display of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual grandeur, is one of the most awaited temple festivals in southern India. Held in the scenic city of Kollam, this festival is renowned for its elephant processions, musical performances, and jaw-dropping fireworks that light up the night sky.

Rooted in centuries-old temple traditions, Kollam Pooram is more than just a celebration—it’s an emotion, a symbol of devotion, and a communal spectacle that draws thousands from all over the state and beyond.

Kollam Pooram 2025 Date

Kollam Pooram is celebrated every year on the day after Vishu, the traditional New Year of Kerala, which falls in mid-April. In 2025, Vishu is expected to be observed on April 14, making Kollam Pooram likely to fall on April 15, 2025.

History of Kollam Pooram

Kollam Pooram is held at the Asramam Sri Krishnaswamy Temple, located in the heart of Kollam city. Though rooted in ancient customs, the Pooram in its current grandeur started gaining massive popularity in the late 20th century.

Inspired by the world-famous Thrissur Pooram, Kollam Pooram was elevated in scale to celebrate the city’s devotion and offer a grand cultural platform. It quickly became one of the most iconic temple festivals in Kerala, known for its majestic procession of caparisoned elephants, ceremonial exchanges, and community participation.

Significance of Kollam Pooram

Kollam Pooram signifies:

Spiritual Devotion: It marks a time when the devotees express their gratitude to Lord Krishna and seek blessings for prosperity and peace.

Community Unity: The festival unites people from all backgrounds, transcending caste, creed, and age.

Cultural Pride: It showcases Kerala's rich traditions in art, music, and ritualistic performance.

Symbol of Prosperity: The grandeur of elephants and fireworks symbolizes abundance, victory, and positive energy for the year ahead.

How Kollam Pooram Is Celebrated

The celebrations of Kollam Pooram are a magnificent blend of rituals, cultural displays, and visual spectacle. Here’s what makes the festival so vibrant:

1. Elephant Parade (Ana Ezhunnallippu)

The star attraction of the festival is the procession of 30-50 beautifully decorated elephants, carrying deities of neighboring temples. Two main temples—Thamarakulam Sri Mahaganapathy Temple and Puthiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple—lead this royal parade, facing each other in a ceremonial exchange called 'Kudamattom', where colorful parasols are changed in rhythmic coordination atop elephants.

2. Kudamattom Display

During Kudamattom, vibrant umbrellas are displayed in sync with live percussion performances. It’s a visually arresting tradition and a crowd favorite.

3. Panchavadyam and Melam

The air reverberates with the sounds of traditional percussion ensembles like Panchavadyam and Elanjithara Melam, creating a spiritually charged and musical atmosphere that enhances the mood of the entire event.

4. Fireworks (Vedikettu)

A grand fireworks display follows the elephant procession, often lasting well into the early hours of the next day. The colors, the sound, and the scale of the fireworks make it one of the most iconic parts of Kollam Pooram.

5. Cultural Performances

Various traditional dance forms and music shows are performed during the festival week, including Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, and folk art presentations.

6. Spiritual Rituals

The festival starts with pujas, offerings, and temple rituals at the Asramam Sri Krishnaswamy Temple. Devotees gather in large numbers to seek blessings and participate in the ceremonies.

30 Heartfelt Wishes for Kollam Pooram 2025

1. May the grandeur of Kollam Pooram bring you joy and divine blessings this year.

2. Wishing you a vibrant and spiritually fulfilling Kollam Pooram.

3. Let the colors of Pooram light up your life with love and prosperity.

4. May the melodies of Panchavadyam fill your heart with peace.

5. Wishing you a dazzling Pooram night filled with light and happiness.

6. Let the divine blessings of Lord Krishna shower upon your family this Pooram.

7. May this festival bring communities together in love and harmony.

8. On this Kollam Pooram, may joy march into your life like the majestic elephants.

9. Wishing you a celebration that’s rich in culture and spirit.

10. Happy Kollam Pooram. May your life be as colorful as Kudamattom umbrellas.

11. Rejoice in tradition and faith this Kollam Pooram 2025.

12. May your dreams burst into life like the fireworks of Pooram.

13. Let this Pooram add sweetness, success, and serenity to your life.

14. Sending you blessings wrapped in the music of melam and prayers.

15. May the Pooram festivities strengthen bonds and fill hearts with happiness.



16. Wishing you and your family a blessed and joyful Pooram.

17. Let every spark of the fireworks reflect a new hope in your life.

18. Celebrate traditions, spread joy, and make memories this Kollam Pooram.



19. May the divine presence during Pooram protect and guide you always.

20. This Pooram, let your heart dance to the rhythms of celebration.

21. From dawn prayers to dusk parades, may your day be spiritually uplifting.

22. Happy Kollam Pooram. Rejoice in the glory of our rich heritage.

23. May the mighty elephants bless you with strength and grace.

24. Let your heart shine as bright as the Pooram fireworks.

25. May this day gift you moments of joy and divine love.



26. Feel the beat of tradition and the rhythm of celebration today.



27. A festive day to connect with your roots and embrace unity.

28. Wishing you a Pooram that’s as royal and radiant as its elephants.

29. Cherish the culture, embrace the spirit, and celebrate the joy.

30. Kollam Pooram greetings. May this festival bring light to your life always.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Modern Influence

In recent years, Kollam Pooram has taken steps toward becoming more eco-conscious, especially with calls to reduce plastic use and regulate the intensity of fireworks to minimize pollution. While staying rooted in tradition, the festival continues to evolve to reflect modern values of sustainability.

Kollam Pooram is not just a festival—it's a vivid celebration of Kerala's timeless devotion, artistry, and unity. Whether you’re a spiritual seeker, a culture enthusiast, or a curious traveler, witnessing Kollam Pooram is an unforgettable experience that captures the very soul of God's Own Country.

