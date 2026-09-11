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Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 first look unveiled in Mumbai ahead of Ganeshotsav | WATCH

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 idol was officially unveiled in Mumbai on Friday evening to the grand backdrop of cinematic music, offering devotees their first glimpse of the deity ahead of the nationwide Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 08:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:47 PM IST
Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 first look unveiled in Mumbai ahead of Ganeshotsav | WATCH
Image Credit: @manav.manglani/Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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