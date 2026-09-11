/Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 first look unveiled in Mumbai ahead of Ganeshotsav | WATCH

Unveiled precisely at 7:00 PM, the reveal was marked by a dramatic flourish. As the velvet curtains were slowly drawn back, the soaring notes of the popular Baahubali track "Kaun Hain Woh" echoed through the venue, elevating the solemnity and scale of the moment. Draped in rich, traditional attire and adorned with intricately crafted golden jewellery, the majestic idol immediately mesmerised those present. Devotees at the venue offered their first prayers as chants filled the air, setting an emotional and spiritual tone for the upcoming festival.