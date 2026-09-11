/Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 first look unveiled in Mumbai ahead of Ganeshotsav | WATCH

The waiting period for millions of devotees across the globe came to an end on Friday evening as the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal officially unveiled the first look of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 idol in Parel, Mumbai. The grand reveal offers the media and the public their first visual of the celebrated deity just days before the 11-day Ganeshotsav festivities commence across the country.
Unveiled precisely at 7:00 PM, the reveal was marked by a dramatic flourish. As the velvet curtains were slowly drawn back, the soaring notes of the popular Baahubali track "Kaun Hain Woh" echoed through the venue, elevating the solemnity and scale of the moment. Draped in rich, traditional attire and adorned with intricately crafted golden jewellery, the majestic idol immediately mesmerised those present. Devotees at the venue offered their first prayers as chants filled the air, setting an emotional and spiritual tone for the upcoming festival.
Maintained under the traditional craftsmanship of the Kambli family, who have been sculpting the famous idol for generations, the 2026 design preserves the signature regal posture, calm demeanour, and reassuring Abhaya Mudra (blessing pose) that define Lalbaugcha Raja. Known as the Navsacha Ganpati (the fulfiller of all wishes), the pandal annually attracts millions of visitors, including prominent Bollywood celebrities, industrialist families, political figures, and international tourists who queue for hours in the famed Navas (vow) and Mukh (sight) lines.
In anticipation of massive footfalls over the next two weeks, the Mandal, in collaboration with the Mumbai Police and local administration, has deployed extensive security measures. CCTV surveillance networks, metal detectors, private security guards, and dedicated medical assistance teams have been set up around the Parel location to manage the heavy influx of visitors efficiently and ensure a smooth darshan experience.
The grand unveiling marks the formal countdown to Ganeshotsav 2026, which will be celebrated with widespread enthusiasm from September 14 to September 25. Over the course of the festival, families and public mandals across Maharashtra and India will welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public venues. The festival will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi with grand immersion processions, accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha pathaks and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya."
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