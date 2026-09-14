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  • /Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 LIVE streaming now: Divine darshan of Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 LIVE streaming now: Divine darshan of Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: If you wish to take his darshan, and those of you who are out of town or can't visit the pandal physically, watch Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE Streaming 2026.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 LIVE streaming now: Divine darshan of Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi
Image Credit: Instagram/@lalbaugcharaja

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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