/Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 LIVE streaming now: Divine darshan of Bappa on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja is here to bless his devotees, who have thronged in huge numbers on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today. Celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, Ganeshotsav is a major festival in Maharashtra and is widely revered across the nation. Among many beautiful Ganpati pandals - Lalbaugcha Raja attracts massive devotee rush during the festival. The life-size Bappa idol's first look has already been revealed a day back and the majestic aura has kept the devotees immersed in faith.
If you wish to take his darshan, and those of you who are out of town or can't visit the pandal physically, watch Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE Streaming 2026 here and get to see his first divine glimpse:
Dressed in beautiful ornaments and clothes, the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja sits magnificently on the throne and blesses the onlookers and devotees.
Ganpati festival, also called Ganeshotsav, begins on September 14 and ends on Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, 2026. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with much fervour and aplomb.
It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
Lord Bappa bhakts welcome the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
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