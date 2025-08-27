Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati LIVE Streaming On Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Majestic Darshan Of Bappa Is Here!

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 LIVE Streaming: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 today ( August 27), devotees are immersed in full Ganpati festival preparations. Many welcome Bappa idols home and offer prayers before bidding him adieu on visarjan with a promise of returning next year. One of the most revered and majestic Ganpati pandals in Maharastra - Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 is beautifully decorated and people from all corners of the world come to seek his darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raj 2025 LIVE Streaming:

For those of you, who are out of town or can't visit the pandal physically, watch Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE Streaming 2025 here and get to see his first divine glimpse:

Ganpati festival also called Ganeshotsav will be begin from August 27 to September 6. Founded in 1934, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal organises the celebrations with much fervour and aplomb.

Every year, Bappa bhakts welcome the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strike a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

It is believed that Lord Ganesha was born during the Madhyana period (noon) and hence, the recommended Puja timing is in the afternoon. The legend has it that on the tenth day after the Ganpati is immersed, the lord heads back to Mount Kailasha to his parents—Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!