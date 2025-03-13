Lathmar Holi 2025: Everything You Need To Know About This Unique And Colourful Celebration

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated in various unique and vibrant ways across India. While most people associate Holi with throwing colours, water balloons, and dancing, there’s a special kind of Holi celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon, two villages in Uttar Pradesh, called Lathmar Holi. This unusual and fascinating tradition attracts tourists from around the world each year.

We’ll take you through the history, significance, and customs of Lathmar Holi, shedding light on why this celebration is so unique and how it stands out from the rest of the Holi festivities:-

What is Lathmar Holi?

Lathmar Holi is a traditional and unique version of the festival of colours celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon, two villages in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The name "Lathmar" comes from the word "lathi" (meaning stick or cane in Hindi), which refers to the playful tradition of women playfully beating men with sticks during the celebrations. This quirky and spirited celebration happens a few days before the main Holi festival and has become famous for its unusual customs.

The Story Behind Lathmar Holi

The origins of Lathmar Holi are linked to Lord Krishna and his love for Radha. According to legend, Lord Krishna, who lived in Nandgaon, was once teasing his beloved Radha, who lived in Barsana, by applying colours on her face. In retaliation, Radha and her friends (the Gopis) chased him away by hitting him with sticks. Since then, the tradition of Lathmar Holi has been carried on as a playful reenactment of this mythological event.

Thus, every year, men from Nandgaon visit Barsana, where the women of the village greet them with sticks. The men, with playful spirit, try to defend themselves with shields as the women chase them, symbolizing the playful teasing between Lord Krishna and Radha.

How Lathmar Holi is Celebrated

Lathmar Holi typically takes place two days before the main Holi festival. The celebration occurs in two phases: Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon.

1. Lathmar Holi in Barsana (Women's Festival)



On the first day of Lathmar Holi, men from Nandgaon travel to Barsana to play Holi with the women of the village. The women, armed with sticks (lathis), greet the men by hitting them with these sticks in a light-hearted and friendly manner. The men defend themselves with shields, and the whole event is filled with laughter, joy, and excitement. The aim is not to harm anyone but to keep up the playful spirit of Lord Krishna and Radha.

2. Lathmar Holi in Nandgaon (Men’s Festival)



The second day of the celebration is held in Nandgaon. Here, the women from Barsana visit the men of Nandgaon and, once again, the men attempt to defend themselves from the playful attacks of the women. The festivities continue with the exchange of colours, singing, and dancing.

3. Color Play and Dance



Both in Barsana and Nandgaon, the air is filled with the vibrant colours of Holi as people throw gulal (colored powder) on each other. Traditional songs are sung, and dances are performed in an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm. The playful beating and the exchange of colours symbolize the eternal love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

4. Cultural Performances



Lathmar Holi is not just about the physical activities but also a time for cultural performances. Locals and tourists gather to witness traditional dance performances, and devotional songs dedicated to Radha and Krishna are sung throughout the day.

The Significance of Lathmar Holi

Lathmar Holi holds deep cultural and religious significance. It represents the playful and loving relationship between Lord Krishna and Radha. The tradition of using sticks (lathis) symbolizes the playful teasing, a key feature of Krishna's relationship with Radha, and is intended to recreate the energy and mood of the mythological love story.

It also signifies the coming together of two communities – Barsana and Nandgaon – which traditionally represent the feminine and masculine energies, respectively. The interaction between the two villages is a way to celebrate unity and love through light-hearted, friendly competition.

Moreover, Lathmar Holi is a way of showing reverence to the sacred bond of love that transcends barriers, be it between lovers, friends, or communities. It is an expression of joy, devotion, and the celebration of life itself.

When is Lathmar Holi Celebrated?

Lathmar Holi generally takes place a few days before the main Holi festival. The exact dates vary according to the Hindu lunar calendar but typically falls in March. The main Holi festival is usually celebrated on the full moon day (Phalguni Purnima) of the month of Phalguna, which is around late February to March. Lathmar Holi, as mentioned earlier, happens just a few days before this date.

How to Participate in Lathmar Holi?

If you're planning to experience Lathmar Holi, here are a few tips to help you make the most of this unique and colorful celebration:

1. Be prepared for the playful nature of the event:



Be ready to be drenched in colours and get involved in the fun. The event is light-hearted and joyful, so it’s best to go with an open heart and a sense of humor.

2. Dress in old clothes:



Since Lathmar Holi involves getting drenched in colours, it’s advisable to wear clothes that you don’t mind getting stained.

3. Respect the local traditions:

Remember that the tradition of women hitting men with sticks is part of the playful custom and is all in good fun. Be respectful of the local culture and traditions while participating.

4. Take part in the dancing and singing:



The event is filled with folk dances, music, and celebrations. Joining in the dances and singing traditional Holi songs will enhance your experience.

5. Capture the moments:



The vibrant colours, energy, and enthusiasm of Lathmar Holi are perfect for photography. However, be mindful of local customs and ask for permission before taking photos of people.

Lathmar Holi is one of the most unique and joyous versions of the Holi festival, where playful rivalry, love, and colorful expressions of joy come together. With its origins rooted in mythological tales, this festival brings the villages of Barsana and Nandgaon to life in a vibrant celebration of life, love, and devotion. If you’re ever in India during Holi, experiencing Lathmar Holi should be at the top of your list – it’s an unforgettable experience that showcases the true spirit of the festival in the most lively and fun way possible.