Leo August 2026 monthly horoscope: Your expenses may increase

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Leo Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 indicates that this month is likely to bring a combination of steady progress and a few situations that will require patience, discipline, and careful decision-making. At the beginning of August 2026, the Sun, the ruling planet of Leo, will remain in the twelfth house along with Jupiter. Rahu will continue its transit through your first house, while retrograde Saturn will occupy the eighth house throughout the month. From August 1, 2026, Venus will move into the second house and remain there for almost the entire month, strengthening your financial prospects and family relationships. These planetary influences indicate that while your income is likely to improve, your expenses may also increase simultaneously. Therefore, maintaining financial discipline and avoiding unnecessary spending will be essential. Your health also deserves regular attention, as physical weakness or recurring health concerns may occasionally reduce your energy levels.