Leo July 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain healthy workplace relationships

At the same time, Rahu and Ketu continue influencing your first and seventh house axis, while Mars casts its aspect on your ascendant. These factors may occasionally create stress, impatience, fatigue, or minor health disturbances if proper care is not taken. Saturn’s relatively weak position as the ruler of your sixth house may also indicate a need to strengthen immunity and maintain consistency in daily routines. Paying attention to nutrition, sleep patterns, hydration, and regular exercise will be highly beneficial. Negligence regarding health matters should be avoided, especially during the latter part of the month. With discipline and preventive care, physical well-being can remain stable, and the first half of July 2026 may prove particularly supportive for overall health.