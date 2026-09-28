Leo October 2026 monthly horoscope: Allow yourself adequate sleep

As indicated by the Leo Monthly Horoscope for October 2026, health-related matters may require additional attention, making a disciplined routine and timely care especially important throughout the month. Saturn will continue its transit through the eighth house during October 2026, suggesting that you should avoid becoming careless about your physical well-being. At the same time, Rahu will remain positioned in the seventh house, while Ketu will continue its transit through your first house. These planetary influences indicate that health-related responsibilities may increase and could occasionally become a source of concern. Your spouse or partner may particularly require additional care, and medical needs associated with their health could also increase your expenses. Therefore, remaining attentive to their condition and arranging appropriate care whenever necessary will be important.