/Leo September 2026 monthly horoscope: Maintain emotional balance, manage expenses carefully

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Leo Monthly Horoscope for September 2026 suggests that this month may bring a combination of promising opportunities and demanding situations, making patience, careful planning, and consistent effort important for achieving satisfactory results. Throughout September 2026, Rahu will remain in the seventh house, Ketu will continue its transit through the first house, and retrograde Saturn, governing the sixth and seventh houses, will occupy the eighth house. Saturn's position may create obstacles in professional matters and make career progress slower than expected, requiring you to work harder and remain committed to your responsibilities. However, Jupiter will remain favourably positioned during September 2026, providing valuable support for progress, financial improvement, and the fulfilment of important goals. Jupiter's positive influence can help you overcome several difficulties and gradually move towards greater satisfaction. Ketu's presence in the first house may also increase your interest in spirituality, meditation, religious activities, or journeys connected with spiritual purposes, bringing greater inner peace and emotional relief.