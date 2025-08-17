Leo Weekly Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week, Leo natives will feel a surge of self-confidence and creative energy. The Sun, your ruling planet, will illuminate your path, helping you see opportunities clearly and inspiring you to take bold steps. Your leadership qualities will be noticed, and your enthusiasm will be contagious. However, you may also need to keep your pride in check and remain open to feedback.

Career & Finance

Your professional life is set to shine this week. New projects or leadership roles could come your way, giving you a platform to showcase your talents. Those in media, performing arts, management, or public relations will find this period especially rewarding. Networking will bring valuable connections, so don’t shy away from attending meetings or events. Financially, this is a good time to plan investments for the future, but avoid overspending on luxury items just to impress others. A pending payment or bonus may come through, boosting your confidence.

Love & Relationships

In matters of the heart, romance will be vibrant and exciting. Couples will enjoy passionate and meaningful moments, while single Leos might meet someone intriguing through social gatherings or work connections. Your charm will attract attention, but be sure to balance admiration with sincerity. Family interactions will be warm, though you may need to handle a minor disagreement with patience.

Health & Wellness

Your energy levels will be high, but overcommitment could lead to fatigue. Make time for relaxation and self-care to maintain balance. Outdoor activities or light sports will help keep your body active and your mind refreshed. Pay attention to your heart health—both emotionally and physically, by practicing stress management techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

Lucky Days: Sunday and Wednesday

Lucky Colors: Gold and Orange

Lucky Numbers: 1 and 4

