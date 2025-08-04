Leo Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More
As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.
Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.
Leo Weekly Horoscope
Leo, it's your season and the cosmos is rolling out a red carpet for your brilliance. With the Sun (your ruling planet) glowing in your sign, this week is all about stepping into your power, owning your truth, and radiating confidence. Whether it's love, career, or personal transformation, you are being called to lead with courage and authenticity.
Career & Finance
This is your time to shine professionally. Whether you're taking the lead on a project, presenting ideas, or navigating career shifts, your natural charisma will carry you far. You may receive unexpected recognition or a chance to elevate your status at work. Financially, it’s a good time to plan rather than splurge—focus on long-term stability over short-term excitement.
Love & Relationships
Romantic energy is sizzling! If you’re single, get ready—your magnetic aura is turning heads everywhere you go. Social gatherings, parties, or even a random coffee shop visit could spark an interesting connection. For those in relationships, this is a fantastic time to celebrate love, express appreciation, and revive passion.
Health & Wellness
Your energy levels are high, but don’t burn out trying to do it all. While you’re motivated to chase goals and enjoy life, your body still needs rest. Make time for self-care rituals like aromatherapy, massages, or simply a quiet walk under the sun. Your heart and spine—key Leo zones—deserve special attention.
Lucky Numbers: 1, 5, 21
Lucky Colors: Gold, Fiery Orange
Best Days to Take Bold Steps: Monday & Thursday
