Leo Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 28 - August 3, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo, welcome to a powerful week — the Sun, your ruling planet, is illuminating your desires and driving you toward center stage. As you move closer to your solar return (your birthday season), you may feel a renewed sense of purpose and confidence. It's your time to shine.

Career & Finance

You will be flooded with professional opportunities especially if you’ve been proactive about showcasing your talents. This week brings recognition for past efforts — a promotion, leadership role, or influential collaboration could be on the horizon. If you’re self-employed, new clients or creative inspiration will light the way forward. Finances appear stable, but you may be tempted to overspend on any luxury.

Love & Relationships

Romance will be high octane this week. If you're single, you may attract admirers effortlessly — your charm and charisma are irresistible right now. For those in a relationship, it's a great week to rekindle passion, go on a date, or simply have fun together. Don’t be afraid to express your feelings boldly — your heart knows what it wants. Family dynamics are smoother this week, and a sibling or cousin might reach out with good news or a heartfelt conversation.

Health & Wellness

Your energy is vibrant and high, but make sure you’re not burning out from overcommitment. Physical exercise, especially outdoor activities like swimming or hiking, will help you maintain balance. You may feel some tension in your upper back or shoulders — a massage or stretching routine could work wonders. Emotionally, take time to rest between social events — even lions need quiet moments to recharge.

Lucky Numbers: 1, 10, 19

Lucky Colors: Gold, orange, royal purple