Leo Weekly Horoscope For June 16 - 22: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 16 - 22, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week, and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo, this week places you firmly in the spotlight, but not necessarily in the way you expect. The universe is guiding you to lead with purpose, not ego, and to channel your vibrant energy into meaningful connection and collaboration. With the New Moon influencing your social and vision-oriented zone, it’s time to dream big and build strong alliances.

Career & Finances

Professionally, this is a week to think beyond the individual and embrace team dynamics. You may be called to take a leadership role in a group or guide others toward a shared vision. Networking is especially favorable—an interaction early in the week could open doors later on. If you’re considering a new project or side hustle, now’s the time to plan. Financially, avoid overextending. A desire to impress or indulge might tempt you, but thoughtful budgeting will serve you better.

Love & Relationships

Romantic energy flows smoothly, especially through friendships or shared social circles. If you're single, someone with shared interests or community ties might catch your attention. For those in relationships, this is a good week to explore new experiences together or support each other’s goals. Authenticity is magnetic, be yourself, and the right people will gravitate toward you.

Health & Wellbeing

Your energy is strong, but balance is key. With social engagements and creative projects pulling at your time, be sure to schedule moments of solitude. Recharging your emotional batteries will help you show up as your best self. A light detox or change in routine mid-week could refresh both mind and body.

Lucky Days: Monday and Friday

Lucky Colors: Gold and royal blue