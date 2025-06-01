Leo Weekly Horoscope For June 2- 8: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 2- 8, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo, the Sun's influence encourages exploration and engagement. June 4th is a prime time to present your ideas and projects, capturing the attention of influential individuals. The Full Moon on June 7th brings your career aspirations into focus, prompting evaluations and goal setting. Romantic encounters may be unpredictable; approach them with patience. Stay adaptable professionally, as plans may shift swiftly.

Assess financial opportunities carefully before committing. Balance your social engagements with moments of rest to stay revitalised. An upcoming adventure or trip could ignite inspiration and personal growth.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.