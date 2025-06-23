Leo Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week, Leo, you're glowing with a quiet inner strength. While the Sun — your ruling planet — travels through Cancer, you’re encouraged to pause, reflect, and prepare for a powerful season ahead. This is your time to recharge, tie up emotional loose ends, and get ready to shine on your own terms.

Love & Relationships

Your heart is introspective this week, Leo. Relationships may feel more tender or private. You might reconnect with someone from your past, or resolve an old emotional issue. If you’re in a relationship, show appreciation through small, thoughtful gestures. Single? Someone observing from the sidelines may surprise you with genuine interest.

Career & Work

Behind-the-scenes work gets a cosmic boost. It’s not time to launch big projects just yet — instead, focus on organizing, planning, or completing hidden tasks. Your intuition is strong, so trust your gut when navigating work-related decisions. By the weekend, clarity about a future direction begins to emerge.

Money & Finance

This is a good week to assess your financial health. Review spending habits, set new savings goals, or renegotiate a deal. A delayed payment or unexpected expense could come up — don’t panic, just stay steady and grounded. You’re more resourceful than you realise.

Health & Wellness

You might feel more emotionally sensitive than usual, so be gentle with yourself. Create a peaceful home environment and prioritise sleep. Journaling or listening to music can help soothe any anxiety or restlessness. This is your inner reset period before Leo season begins.