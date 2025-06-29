Leo Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo, this week is about quiet preparation before the spotlight returns to you later in the month. With the Sun — your ruling planet — moving through your solar 12th house, introspection and emotional clarity become your hidden strengths. While you're usually front and center, this week invites you to step back, recharge, and take care of unfinished emotional or creative business. Think of this as the calm before your personal storm of brilliance.

Career & Finance

Behind-the-scenes efforts bring the most progress now. You may not receive immediate recognition, but your planning and persistence are laying the foundation for success. Avoid power struggles at work, especially mid-week, when egos may clash. Financially, this is a great time to revise budgets, clear debts, and plan long-term investments. A hidden opportunity might emerge from an unexpected source — stay alert.

Love & Relationships

You may feel more private or reserved about your feelings this week. That’s okay — introspection can lead to greater emotional wisdom. If you're in a relationship, a heart-to-heart conversation can deepen intimacy. Singles may feel less social but could attract a meaningful connection through spiritual or artistic circles. A past relationship might resurface — be cautious about reopening old chapters.

Health & Wellness

Your energy might be lower than usual, signaling the need for rest and healing. Focus on your mental and emotional well-being. Meditation, journaling, or spending time alone can be incredibly rejuvenating. This is a great time for spiritual detox — let go of emotional baggage and create room for renewal.