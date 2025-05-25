Leo Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Bold and bright Leo, the week carries waves of triumph and caution. Mars and Jupiter energise your ambitions, and recognition may finally start to arrive. Enjoy it, but stay grounded. Overconfidence could lead to rash decisions - especially with finances or contracts.

Love enters a sacred space - an opportunity to express vulnerability without losing your fire. Let someone in. Let them see the part of you behind the roar.

Creativity is bursting - use it. Paint, write, perform, dance. Your inner child is begging to play.

Physically, be mindful of burnout. Fire needs oxygen. Create space to rest and to dream.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.

