Leo Weekly Horoscope For September 1 - 7: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for September 1 - 7, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week empowers Leo natives with confidence and creativity. Ruled by the Sun, you’ll shine in leadership roles and social settings. Opportunities for recognition are strong, but pride or impatience may create friction if not controlled.

Career and Work Life

At work, you may receive praise for your leadership and determination. Creative projects will flourish, and you’ll attract attention for your unique ideas. Business owners may find success through bold moves or marketing efforts. However, avoid unnecessary conflicts with colleagues or partners—team harmony will be key.

Love and Relationships

Romance takes a bright turn. Singles may meet someone charismatic and vibrant, while couples experience a renewed spark. However, being overly dominant in relationships could cause tension. Let your partner feel equally valued. Family interactions remain lively, with celebrations or important gatherings likely.

Finance and Money

Financially, gains are indicated, possibly through creative pursuits or opportunities linked to your skills. However, expenses related to luxury, travel, or entertainment may rise. Managing resources wisely will ensure stability.

Health and Well-being

Energy levels remain high, but stress from overwork could lead to fatigue. Regular exercise and mindful relaxation will help balance your fire. Be cautious of heart and back-related discomfort due to strain.