Leo Weekly Horoscope For September 15 - 21: Pay Attention To Your Heart And Digestive System

Leo Weekly Horoscope: As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for September 15 - 21, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Leo Weekly Horoscope

This week shines bright for Leo natives, as the planetary influences align to bring recognition, progress, and personal growth. Ruled by the Sun, you are naturally confident, ambitious, and dynamic. The energies of this week encourage you to step into leadership roles while also reminding you to stay humble and grounded.

Career & Profession

Professional life looks favorable, with chances of appreciation for your hard work and leadership skills. You may be given important responsibilities or opportunities to showcase your talents. For those in business, this is a promising time to expand networks, finalise deals, or introduce new ideas. However, avoid arrogance or overconfidence, as it may create friction with colleagues or partners. Teamwork and diplomacy will help you achieve better results.

Finance & Wealth

Financially, this week looks rewarding. Pending payments or financial gains from past investments may come your way. You may also feel inclined to spend on luxury, comfort, or family needs. While this is fine, ensure you balance spending with saving. If you’re considering long-term investments, this is a favorable time, especially in property, shares, or gold. However, avoid impulsive decisions in speculation.

Love & Relationships

Love life appears vibrant and positive. Couples may enjoy more warmth, affection, and mutual understanding. This is a good week to plan quality time or even short getaways with your partner. Singles may come across someone who is charming and influential, sparking new romantic interests. Family relations will remain supportive, though you may need to balance personal and professional commitments to keep harmony at home.

Health & Wellbeing

Health remains stable, but overexertion or stress could lead to fatigue. It’s important to balance your energetic lifestyle with adequate rest. Regular exercise, meditation, and a balanced diet will help you maintain vitality. Avoid overindulgence in late nights or heavy foods. Pay attention to your heart and digestive system.

Stay confident but avoid being overly dominating. Balance ambition with humility, spending with saving, and work with rest. Nurturing relationships and maintaining discipline will bring you long-term success and happiness.