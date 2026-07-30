Libra August 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid unhealthy eating habits

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Libra Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month is likely to bring encouraging progress, professional success, and several promising opportunities across different areas of life. At the beginning of August 2026, the Sun and exalted Jupiter will remain in your tenth house, Ketu will continue its transit through the eleventh house, Venus will occupy the twelfth house, Rahu will remain in the fifth house, retrograde Saturn will stay in the sixth house, and Mars along with Mercury will remain in the ninth house. Mercury will enter the tenth house on August 5, 2026, the Sun will move into the eleventh house on August 17, 2026, and Mercury will also transit into the eleventh house on August 22, 2026. Jupiter will regain its full strength after emerging from combustion on August 12, 2026, making its favourable influence even more powerful. These planetary movements indicate a month filled with opportunities for growth, recognition, and steady advancement.