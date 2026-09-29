Libra October 2026 monthly horoscope: Remain open to new possibilities

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Libra Monthly Horoscope for October 2026 suggests that this month is likely to remain favourable overall, bringing progress, greater discipline, and a growing interest in spiritual and meaningful pursuits. Throughout October 2026, Saturn will remain in your sixth house, while Jupiter will continue its transit through the tenth house. Ketu's presence in the eleventh house may increase your enthusiasm while gradually directing your attention towards spirituality, religious activities, and inner satisfaction. At the same time, Rahu will remain in the fifth house, which may make you overly concerned about your future or matters related to your children, including their education and progress. Such thoughts may occasionally create unnecessary mental pressure and interfere with your ability to concentrate on personal goals. Therefore, maintaining emotional balance and adopting a practical approach towards situations beyond your immediate control will help you make better use of the opportunities available during October 2026.