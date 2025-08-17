Libra Weekly Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This week, Libra natives will be focused on balance—in emotions, relationships, and decision-making. Venus, your ruling planet, will enhance your charm, creativity, and diplomatic skills, making it easier for you to connect with others and resolve conflicts. Opportunities for personal growth and social expansion will present themselves, but you’ll need to maintain equilibrium between work and relaxation.

Career & Finance

Your professional life will benefit from your ability to negotiate and collaborate. This is a favorable time for team projects, client meetings, or networking events, as your tactful communication will leave a positive impression. Creative professionals will find inspiration flowing, while those in business partnerships can expect smooth coordination. Financially, you may receive positive news about pending payments or profits from past investments. However, avoid impulsive purchases, especially on luxury items, as Venus might tempt you to indulge more than necessary.

Love & Relationships

Romance will take a sweet turn this week. Couples will enjoy moments of affection, planning fun outings, or simply cherishing quiet quality time. If you’re single, you might meet someone through mutual friends or at a cultural/social gathering. Relationships with family members will be harmonious, but you might have to mediate a small misunderstanding between two people close to you. Calmness is required to have inner peace.

Health & Wellness

Your overall health will remain good if you maintain balance in diet and lifestyle. This week is perfect for exploring gentle exercises like yoga, pilates, or dance to keep both your body and mind in harmony. Watch out for lower back discomfort or skin sensitivity—both can be managed with timely care. Spending time in nature will help you feel refreshed and reduce stress.

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Saturday

Lucky Colors: Pink and Blue

Lucky Numbers: 6 and 9

