Libra Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This week, dear Libra, the cosmic energies are gently nudging you to focus on inner alignment and outer charm. Your ruling planet Venus is moving through a favorable zone, helping you mend relationships, beautify your surroundings, and find clarity in decisions that have long remained pending. While emotions might run high midweek, your ability to stay diplomatic and fair will help navigate any turbulence with grace.

Love & Relationships

If you’re in a relationship, communication deepens this week. An honest heart-to-heart can dissolve past misunderstandings and bring fresh romance into your connection. Single Libras may find themselves attracting attention without even trying—just your natural aura doing its magic. However, don’t rush; take time to understand intentions before diving in.

Career & Finance

You may be feeling the urge to innovate or change something at work. This is an ideal week to present fresh ideas or revisit projects that need refinement. Avoid office drama or taking sides; your neutral stance will win appreciation. Financially, unexpected expenses may arise toward the weekend, so try to stick to essentials and avoid impulsive purchases.

Health & Wellness

Your energy might fluctuate during the week. The mental clutter may weigh heavier than the physical one, so make space for mindfulness. Try relaxing routines like journaling, gentle yoga, or even a digital detox midweek. Pay special attention to hydration and balanced meals—your body needs more nourishment than you realize.

Lucky Days: Monday & Thursday

Lucky Numbers: 6, 14, 23