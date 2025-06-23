Libra Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

This week, Libra, you're being called to step into balance — your natural element. With Venus, your ruling planet, making significant aspects, your charm is magnetic, but so is your desire for inner peace. It’s a powerful time to focus on both personal goals and relationship harmony.

Love & Relationships

Relationships take on a more serious and meaningful tone this week. If you're committed, deep emotional understanding blossoms through honest dialogue. If you're single, you may feel drawn to someone with emotional depth or a strong sense of stability. Resist the urge to overanalyze — go with what feels right.

Career & Work

At work, your diplomatic skills are in high demand. You may be asked to mediate a disagreement or take on a collaborative role. While your natural grace helps, don’t be afraid to assert your opinion. Midweek, a creative breakthrough could arise — run with it!

Money & Finance

This week favors practical financial decisions. You're likely thinking long-term — whether it's saving for something important or cutting back on unnecessary expenses. If you're considering a joint financial venture, review all details carefully. Trust your instincts — they’re spot-on now.

Health & Wellness

You're feeling more emotionally sensitive, so take extra care with your mental and emotional wellbeing. Indulge in gentle self-care: skincare, journaling, music, or spending time in peaceful surroundings. Balance is key — don’t overwork or overindulge.