Libra Weekly Horoscope For May 12- 18: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 12 to 18, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22): This is a week of contrast - emotional highs and lows, wins and worries. Mars challenges you to stay grounded when emotions swirl.

Venus brings relief later in the week, so don’t make any emotional decisions in haste. Professionally, there’s progress, but not without effort.

Mercury supports innovation - use your ideas wisely. Avoid financial risks - play the long game. Relationships might feel sensitive - don’t interpret silence as rejection.

Instead, speak softly and listen closely. For students, results may take time, but your resolve is being noticed. Health requires balance - nourishment over neglect. This week is not about control, but connection. To others, and more importantly, to yourself.

