Eid ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting timing Live Updates: India to celebrate Eid on Saturday
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting timing Live Updates: One of the most important festivals of the Islamic world, Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid or Ramzan Eid, will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the neighbouring Gulf countries on Friday while India will celebrate it on Saturday.
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Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting timing Live Updates: The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and the auspicious event of Eid is all set to be celebrated across the world. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri, or the Islamic lunar calendar. The Shawwal crescent, however, was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18, Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced that they would celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday, 20 March 2026. In India, the Shawwal crescent moon was not been sighted on Friday and the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has annouced Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21.
Stay tuned with Zee News for live updates on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Time Live: Significance of Eid
Eid ul-Fitr also known as Eid al-Fitr, Meethi Eid or Ramzan Eid, is one of the most auspicious and important celebrations among the Muslim community. On this day of festivity, people express their gratitude to Allah for his mercy and bounty. Families and friends get together to celebrate the festival together with love, and kindness. People greet each other 'Eid Mubarak' and celebrate the special day with joy and love.
Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting Time Live: Ramazan comes to an end
After a month-long period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community, the Islamic world is all set to celebrate Eid. Depending upon moon sightings, countries across the world are mostly celebrating Eid either on Friday or Saturday.
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