Eid ul-Fitr 2026 moon sighting timing Live Updates: India to celebrate Eid on Saturday

Eid ul-Fitr 2026 Moon Sighting timing Live Updates: The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end and the auspicious event of Eid is all set to be celebrated across the world. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Hijri, or the Islamic lunar calendar. The Shawwal crescent, however, was not sighted on Wednesday, March 18, Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced that they would celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Friday, 20 March 2026. In India, the Shawwal crescent moon was not been sighted on Friday and the Markazi Chand Committee in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has annouced Eid will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21.

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