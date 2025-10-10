Advertisement
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moon Rise Timings Live Updates: Check Important Timings, Puja Rituals, Fasting Schedule, And More

Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings Live Updates: Today, we’ll bring you real-time updates on Karwa Chauth celebrations, moonrise timings, puja rituals, fasting schedules, and festive moments from across the country. Stay tuned as we explore how women observe this sacred fast, the traditional thali decorations, and the beautiful moments shared with loved ones, all happening live from different cities.

  • Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals among married Hindu women.
  • It is marked by fasting, prayers, and devotion for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
  • It is being observed today, October 10, 2025.
Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings Live Updates:  Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals among married Hindu women, marked by fasting, prayers, and devotion for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Now a days unmarried women also keep the fast for good prospective partners and often break the fast after looking at the polar star or north star (as per some customs). This year it will be observed on 10 October 2025. But many often wonder why it is celebrated, how the rituals are performed, what significance it holds, who participates, and where the customs originated from. Understanding these aspects helps appreciate the festival beyond its traditions, revealing its cultural, spiritual, and emotional importance in Indian society.

Today, we’ll bring you real-time updates on Karwa Chauth celebrations, moonrise timings, puja rituals, fasting schedules, and festive moments from across the country. Stay tuned as we explore how women observe this sacred fast, the traditional thali decorations, and the beautiful moments shared with loved ones, all happening live from different cities.

