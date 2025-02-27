Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will ‘Blood Moon’ Be Visible In India? Know Date, Time, And Where To Watch

A total lunar eclipse, known as a blood moon, will grace the sky on March 14, though it will not be visible in India. The phenomenon can be witnessed in North and South America, Western Europe, and other regions, lasting over 65 minutes with a striking reddish glow.

Coinciding with the festival of colors, Holi, on March 14, the night sky will showcase a mesmerizing red-tinted moon. This total lunar eclipse marks its return after nearly three years, with the last occurrence in 2022, providing a breathtaking view of the moon bathed in a crimson hue.

Lunar eclipse 2025: Can it be seen in India?

As this phenomenon will occur during daytime in India, it won’t be visible in the country. “The lunar eclipse will be visible in America, Western Europe, Western Africa, and the North and South Atlantic Ocean,” PTI reported citing Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, Superintendent of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory.

Lunar eclipse 2025: Where it will be visible?

However, this celestial event can only be fully observed in specific parts of the world. Those in North and South America will witness the total eclipse, which is anticipated to last over 65 minutes.

As per PTI, Gupt explained, “The full lunar eclipse will also be visible in other countries of Asia as well as Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, and the Indian Ocean region.”

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, completely covering the Moon with its shadow.

During this phenomenon, the Moon may appear reddish, commonly known as a "blood moon." This occurs because the Earth's atmosphere scatters sunlight, allowing only longer wavelengths, such as red and orange, to reach the Moon.

As a result, the Earth's shadow casts a reddish glow on the Moon's surface. A total lunar eclipse is a breathtaking celestial event that can be observed from any location where the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the eclipse.