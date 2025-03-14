Lunar Eclipse 2025: Will India Witness ‘Blood Moon’ This Holi?

The first lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on March 14, coinciding with the festival of Holi. This celestial event, referred to as Chandra Grahan in Hindi, has captivated people for centuries. Across cultures, lunar eclipses hold deep spiritual and astrological significance, with many believing they can influence human life and natural events.

When and Where to Watch the Lunar Eclipse

The total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025, will cause the Moon to take on a reddish hue, a phenomenon commonly known as the Blood Moon. However, this spectacle will not be visible from India. Instead, people in America, Western Europe, and regions around the Atlantic Ocean will have the chance to witness it.

Later in the year, another lunar eclipse is expected on September 7-8, 2025. Reports indicate that this one will be visible from India, giving skywatchers an opportunity to experience the astronomical event firsthand.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

Lunar eclipses hold both scientific and spiritual importance. The March eclipse aligns with Holi, a festival that marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Such rare coincidences between celestial events and cultural celebrations often hold special meaning.

Since the March eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak Kaal—a period considered inauspicious in Hindu traditions—will not be observed. However, during the September lunar eclipse, many may follow traditional customs associated with such events.

In Hindu beliefs, lunar eclipses are seen as powerful cosmic occurrences. Many regard them as a time for spiritual reflection, meditation, and transformation. Astrologers often associate eclipses with personal growth and realignment.

The September eclipse, which will be visible from India, is likely to attract interest from both astronomers and spiritual seekers. More details on its exact timing will be available as the date approaches.