Lunar Eclipse 2026: Can you eat during Chandra Grahan? Check food guidelines, rituals and precautions to follow

A lunar eclipse is a natural event that shows the beauty and power of nature. It happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Moon falls under the Earth’s shadow. On March 3, 2026, the first total lunar eclipse of the year will take place. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon may appear red, which is why it is also called a Blood Moon.

Apart from being an astronomical event, many people believe that an eclipse is also a spiritually important time. Because of this, special rules related to food, fasting, and daily activities are followed.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Timings

According to Drik Panchang,

Penumbral phase: 2:14 PM – 4:58 PM

Partial eclipse begins: 3:20 PM

Total eclipse begins: 4:34 PM

Maximum eclipse: 5:03 PM

Total phase ends: 5:32 PM

Eclipse ends completely: Between 6:47 PM and 7:53 PM

Will it be visible in India?

Reports suggest that the partial or final phase of the eclipse may be visible in many parts of India. Visibility will depend on weather conditions.

Why is eating avoided during a Lunar Eclipse?

According to Drik Panchang, digestion becomes slow during an eclipse. Because of this, people are advised to avoid eating during this period and observe fasting.

The eclipse creates strong energy changes in nature and within the human body. This time is considered ideal for prayer, meditation, and chanting instead of eating or cooking.

What if you cannot fast?

If someone cannot fast due to health reasons, it is advised to eat light and simple food. Avoid heavy, oily, or hard-to-digest items.

It is also suggested to avoid:

Non-vegetarian food

Onion and garlic

Bread and fermented food

These foods are believed to disturb digestion during the eclipse period.

Why are Tulsi leaves added to food?

Tulsi (basil) leaves are often added to cooked food or water before the eclipse begins. It is believed that Tulsi helps prevent bacterial growth and protects the food from negative effects.

Tulsi is rich in antioxidants and natural oils. It helps boost immunity, supports respiratory health, and protects against infections like cold and cough.

Is it safe for pregnant women to eat during the Eclipse?

As per beliefs, pregnant women are advised to avoid eating or drinking during the eclipse. It is believed that planetary positions during the eclipse may impact the unborn child. However, medical advice should always be followed in such cases.

Dos during the Lunar Eclipse

1. Eat sattvik food after the eclipse ends (like roti, dal, sabzi).

2. Add turmeric to food for its antibacterial properties.

3. Add Tulsi leaves to food before the eclipse begins.

4. Take a bath before and after the eclipse.

5. Sprinkle Gangajal in the house after the eclipse.

6. Chant mantras or meditate to create positive energy.

7. Donate white sesame seeds or wheat flour to the needy.

8. Clean the house after the eclipse ends.

Don’ts During the Lunar Eclipse

1. Avoid eating or drinking during the eclipse.

2. Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

3. Do not cook during the eclipse period.

4. Avoid smoking or consuming intoxicants.

5. These practices are followed by many people to maintain spiritual purity during the eclipse.

Precautions to follow during Chandra Grahan

During the Chandra Grahan, many people follow certain precautions based on traditional and religious beliefs. Here are some commonly advised precautions:

1. Avoid Eating During the Eclipse

It is believed that digestion slows down during the eclipse. Many people prefer fasting or eating only light food before the eclipse begins.

2. Do Not Cook Food

Cooking during the eclipse is generally avoided. If food is prepared earlier, Tulsi leaves are often added to protect it.

3. Stay Indoors if Possible

Some traditions suggest staying inside the house during the eclipse, especially during the peak time.

4. Avoid Starting New Work

Important or auspicious activities such as new business deals, pujas, or ceremonies are usually postponed.

5. Maintain Calmness

People are encouraged to meditate, chant mantras, or pray instead of engaging in unnecessary conversations or distractions.

6. Pregnant Women Should Take Extra Care

According to traditional beliefs, pregnant women are advised to avoid stepping out during the eclipse and to follow safety guidelines suggested by elders.

7. Take a Bath After the Eclipse Ends

It is commonly recommended to bathe after the eclipse and clean the house to remove negative energy.

The Lunar Eclipse 2026 is not just a scientific event but also a spiritually significant time for many people. While modern science does not support all traditional beliefs, many families continue to follow these food rules and rituals out of faith and cultural practice. Whether you choose to fast or simply observe, the eclipse can be a time for reflection, prayer, and positive thinking.

