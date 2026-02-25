Lunar Eclipse on Holi 2026? What to do if Holika Dahan falls during Chandra Grahan timing – Check do’s and don’ts

Holi 2026 is bringing both celebration and confusion. This year, a Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) is falling around the same time as Holika Dahan, which has left many people wondering about the correct date and puja timing. Since eclipses affect religious rituals due to the Sutak period, it is important to understand when Holika Dahan should be performed and when Rangwali Holi will be celebrated.

What is Holi and Holika Dahan?

Holi is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, celebrated across India with colours, sweets and joy. It marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, which is observed one night before the colour celebration. On this day, people light a bonfire and pray for protection from negative energies.

Holika Dahan is connected to the story of Prahlad and Holika. According to Drik Panchang, Prahlad’s faith in Lord Vishnu saved him from fire, while Holika was burned. This is why the bonfire symbolises the victory of devotion and truth over evil.

The next day is known as Rangwali Holi or Dhulendi, when people play with colours.

What is Chandra Grahan? Is it on the same day as Holi?

Chandra Grahan means a Lunar Eclipse. It happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon.

In 2026, Chandra Grahan will take place on March 3, 2026.

Since Holika Dahan is also connected to the full moon (Phalguna Purnima), the eclipse is happening on the same lunar date. This has created confusion about whether Holika Dahan should be performed on March 2 or March 3.

Because religious rituals are not performed during the Sutak period (the inauspicious time before an eclipse), the puja timing becomes important.

Holika Dahan 2026: Correct date

According to the Drik Panchang:

Holika Dahan will be performed on March 3, 2026.

Rangwali Holi (Dhulendi) will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

Although Purnima Tithi continues till March 3 evening, no auspicious activity will be done on March 3 due to the Lunar Eclipse and Sutak Kaal.

Purnima Tithi Timings

According to Drik Panchang,

Purnima Tithi Begins: 05:55 PM on March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 05:07 PM on March 3, 2026

Holika Dahan is observed on Phalguna Purnima (full moon day).

Bhadra Kaal and Holika Dahan

According to Drik Panchang, for Holika Dahan, Bhadra Kaal must be avoided.

Bhadra Kaal Begins: 05:58 PM on March 2, 2026

Bhadra Kaal Ends: 05:30 AM on March 3, 2026

It is advised to perform Holika Dahan before Bhadra Kaal.

Chandra Grahan and Sutak Kaal

According to Drik Panchang, on March 3, 2026

Sutak Kaal Begins: 06:23 AM

Since Sutak starts in the morning, some people may also perform Holika Dahan between 05:30 AM and 06:23 AM on March 3, after Bhadra ends but before Sutak begins.

So, devotees have two options:

March 2 evening (before Bhadra Kaal)

March 3, early morning (before Sutak starts)

Most people will prefer March 2 for convenience and tradition.

Holika Dahan during Chandra Grahan: Do’s and Don’ts

According to Drik Panchang,

Do’s:

1. Perform Holika Dahan before Bhadra Kaal on March 2 or early morning on March 3, before Sutak begins.

2. Follow Panchang timings carefully for a safe and auspicious puja.

3. Offer prayers with devotion and maintain a positive mindset.

4. Light the bonfire and recite traditional Holika mantras.

5. Keep the puja area clean and prepare sweets for prasadam after the ritual.

Don’ts:

1. Do not perform Holika Dahan during Bhadra Kaal (5:58 PM March 2 – 5:30 AM March 3).

2. Avoid any ritual or auspicious activity during Sutak Kaal (from 6:23 AM March 3).

3. Do not ignore safety while lighting the bonfire.

4. Avoid neglecting the traditional mantras and offerings.

5. Refrain from performing puja in a hurry or without proper guidance.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Visibility

The Total Lunar Eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be visible in several countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, New Zealand, Australia, Antarctica, North and South America, Russia and most parts of Asia.

Holi 2026 will be special because of the rare combination of Holika Dahan and Chandra Grahan. While the eclipse is happening on March 3, Holika Dahan will mainly be observed on March 2, 2026, and the festival of colours will be celebrated on March 4, 2026.

To avoid confusion, devotees should follow the Panchang timings and choose the appropriate muhurat before the Bhadra Kaal or Sutak period. No matter the timing, the spirit of Holi remains the same, spreading happiness, positivity and the victory of good over evil.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)