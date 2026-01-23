Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009777https://zeenews.india.com/culture/maa-saraswati-vandana-recite-this-mantra-on-basant-panchami-2026-today-ya-kundendu-tushar-har-dhavala-check-here-3009777.html
NewsLifestyleCultureMaa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami 2026 today, Ya kundendu tushar har dhavala, check here
BASANT PANCHAMI 2026

Maa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami 2026 today, 'Ya kundendu tushar har dhavala,' check here

Maa Saraswati Vandana Lyrics in English: Chanting “Ya Kundendu Tushar Har Dhavala...” on Vasant Panchami is believed to enhance focus, support academic growth, and bless the devotee with clarity and sweetness in speech. Read the full vandana here.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami 2026 today, 'Ya kundendu tushar har dhavala,' check herePic Credit: Freepik

Happy Basant Panchami 2026 - Maa Saraswati Vandana: Every year, Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh and is devoted to Goddess Saraswati, the divine symbol of knowledge, wisdom, music, and art. According to traditional beliefs, Goddess Saraswati manifested on this very day, and with her emergence, humanity was blessed with the power of speech and learning. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Vasant Panchami is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that those who offer sincere prayers on this day are blessed with clarity of thought, sweetness in speech, and steady progress in education, ensuring their words never cause harm to others.

Offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati during this period is believed to bring special blessings. In this article, we share the sacred prayer that can be recited to seek Goddess Saraswati’s grace on Vasant Panchami.

Maa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati:
 
Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha॥

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham।

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam॥

Meaning - Salutations to Devi Saraswati, Who is pure white like Jasmine, with the coolness of Moon, brightness of Snow and shine like the garland of Pearls; and Who is covered with pure white garments, Whose hands are adorned with Veena (a stringed musical instrument) and the boon-giving staff; and Who is seated on pure white Lotus, Who is always adored by Lord Brahma, Lord Achyuta (Lord Vishnu), Lord Shankara and other Devas, O Goddess Saraswati, please protect me and remove my ignorance completely.

The lyrics of first Saraswati Vandana Shloka in Sanskrit and Bengali with translation are following -

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

যা কুন্দেনু তুষার হার ধবলা যা শুভ্রবস্ত্রাবৃতা
যা বীণা বরদণ্ডমণ্ডিত করা যা শ্বেত পদ্মাসনা।
যা ব্রহ্মাচ্যুতশংকর প্রভৃতির্দেবৈঃ সদাবন্দিতা
সা মাং পাতুসরস্বতী ভগবতী নিঃশেষ জাড্যাপহাম্॥১॥

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a vibrant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, music and art. It is being celebrated today with yellow attire, sweet offerings, and prayers for knowledge, the festival symbolises positivity, growth, and clarity of thought. As Basant Panchami 2026 is being celebrated today, here’s a curated collection of 100+ wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, and image ideas to help you spread festive joy.

READ HERE: Happy Basant Panchami 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, images, and more to share with your loved ones

When Is Basant Panchami 2026?

Basant Panchami 2026 is being celebrated today, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 2:28 AM on January 23 and conclude at 1:46 AM on January 24. According to Drik Panchang, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. The most auspicious time for worship, or Saraswati Puja Muhurat, will be from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM on the same day. 

ALSO READ | Basant Panchami 2026 sample essay in English: Write the best nibandh on Saraswati Puja to score full marks, check tips

 

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bengal Election 2026
No alliance with Left? Congress may contest Bengal assembly polls on its own
amritsar blast news
NIA searches in three border districts in Amritsar blast case
personal care
Best Cream Blushes for Natural Glow – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform
pralay missile
Watch Video: First-ever salvo firing of quasi-ballistic Pralay missile
Delhi air pollution
CAQM lifts GRAP stage III curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI improves
Yogi Adityanath
Strong Sports Culture Taking Shape In India, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Russia-US relations
Trump–Putin ‘secret deal’ speculation fuels global geopolitical churn | DNA
men jeans
Best Men’s Jeans for Everyday Style – Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
UGC
Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For HEI?