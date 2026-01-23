Maa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami 2026 today, 'Ya kundendu tushar har dhavala,' check here

Happy Basant Panchami 2026 - Maa Saraswati Vandana: Every year, Basant Panchami is observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh and is devoted to Goddess Saraswati, the divine symbol of knowledge, wisdom, music, and art. According to traditional beliefs, Goddess Saraswati manifested on this very day, and with her emergence, humanity was blessed with the power of speech and learning. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Vasant Panchami is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that those who offer sincere prayers on this day are blessed with clarity of thought, sweetness in speech, and steady progress in education, ensuring their words never cause harm to others.

Offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati during this period is believed to bring special blessings. In this article, we share the sacred prayer that can be recited to seek Goddess Saraswati’s grace on Vasant Panchami.

Maa Saraswati Vandana: Recite this mantra on Basant Panchami

Offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati:



Ya Kundendu Tusharahara Dhavala Ya Shubhra Vastravrita

Ya Veena Varadanda Manditakara Ya Shveta Padmasana

Ya Brahmachyuta Shankara Prabhritibhir Devaih Sada Pujita

Sa Mam Pattu Saravatee Bhagavatee Nihshesha Jadyapaha॥

Shuklam Brahmavichara Sara, Parmamadyam Jagadvyapineem

Veena Pustaka Dharineema Bhayadam Jadyandhakarapaham।

Haste Sphatikamalikam Vidadhateem Padmasane Samsthitam

Vande Tam Parmeshvareem Bhagwateem Buddhipradam Sharadam॥

Meaning - Salutations to Devi Saraswati, Who is pure white like Jasmine, with the coolness of Moon, brightness of Snow and shine like the garland of Pearls; and Who is covered with pure white garments, Whose hands are adorned with Veena (a stringed musical instrument) and the boon-giving staff; and Who is seated on pure white Lotus, Who is always adored by Lord Brahma, Lord Achyuta (Lord Vishnu), Lord Shankara and other Devas, O Goddess Saraswati, please protect me and remove my ignorance completely.

The lyrics of first Saraswati Vandana Shloka in Sanskrit and Bengali with translation are following -

या कुन्देन्दुतुषारहारधवला या शुभ्रवस्त्रावृता

या वीणावरदण्डमण्डितकरा या श्वेतपद्मासना।

या ब्रह्माच्युत शंकरप्रभृतिभिर्देवैः सदा वन्दिता

सा मां पातु सरस्वती भगवती निःशेषजाड्यापहा॥१॥

যা কুন্দেনু তুষার হার ধবলা যা শুভ্রবস্ত্রাবৃতা

যা বীণা বরদণ্ডমণ্ডিত করা যা শ্বেত পদ্মাসনা।

যা ব্রহ্মাচ্যুতশংকর প্রভৃতির্দেবৈঃ সদাবন্দিতা

সা মাং পাতুসরস্বতী ভগবতী নিঃশেষ জাড্যাপহাম্॥১॥

Basant Panchami, also known as Vasant Panchami, is a vibrant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom, learning, music and art.

When Is Basant Panchami 2026?

Basant Panchami 2026 is being celebrated today, the Panchami Tithi will begin at 2:28 AM on January 23 and conclude at 1:46 AM on January 24. According to Drik Panchang, Vasant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23, 2026. The most auspicious time for worship, or Saraswati Puja Muhurat, will be from 7:13 AM to 12:33 PM on the same day.

