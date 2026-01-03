Magh Mela 2026: Important Bathing Dates, Rituals And What Devotees Should Know

One of the world’s largest annual religious congregations, the Magh Mela, will begin on January 3, 2026, on the sacred floodplains of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The festival attracts millions of Hindu devotees and revolves around ritual bathing at the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati—an act believed to cleanse sins and bestow lasting spiritual merit.

The 2026 Magh Mela will continue for 44 days and conclude on February 15 with Mahashivratri rituals. At the heart of the festival lies the rigorous observance of Kalpvas, during which devotees stay along the riverbanks for the entire Hindu month of Magh. They bathe thrice daily, eat just one simple meal, sleep on the ground, and devote themselves fully to prayer and meditation.

A calendar of sacred baths

Although ritual bathing takes place every day, certain dates are considered especially auspicious and are expected to witness the largest crowds. As per traditional calendars, the key snan dates include:

January 3: Paush Purnima Snan (inaugural bath)

January 14: Makar Sankranti bath

January 18: Mauni Amavasya (the primary and most heavily attended bathing day)

January 23: Basant Panchami bath

February 1: Maghi Purnima Snan

February 15: Mahashivratri bath (concluding event)

The Uttar Pradesh administration is carrying out large-scale logistical planning to handle the surge of pilgrims, with expansive temporary infrastructure being put in place, including pontoon bridges, sanitation systems and sprawling tent settlements.

It is essential to distinguish the annual Magh Mela from the much larger Kumbh Mela, held at the same location but only once every 12 years and on a far grander scale. Though comparatively smaller, the Magh Mela remains a deeply significant fixture in Hindu devotional life, preserving age-old ascetic traditions and drawing pilgrims from across India and the global diaspora.

During the festival, the Sangam takes on a transformative aura, with the air filled with resonant chants, hymns and devotional music, forming a vivid landscape of collective faith.

For the Kalpvasis—devotees who observe the month-long vow—the Mela represents an intense spiritual withdrawal from material comforts, reflecting the enduring strength of penance and devotion within Hindu practice.

As pilgrims ready themselves for the first sacred dip on January 3, Prayagraj once again prepares to host this vast manifestation of belief, reaffirming a centuries-old tradition that continues to shape the spiritual cadence of India.