Magh Mela 2026: Kicks Off In Prayagraj; 30 Lac Devotees Expected For Paush Purnima Snan

The 44-day religious congregation, held at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, will continue until February 15, 2026, culminating on Maha Shivratri.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings on the occasion. In a post on X, he said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious beginning of the Magh Mela and the sacred Paush Purnima.”

Welcoming the saints and pilgrims, the Chief Minister added, “A warm welcome and greetings to all revered saints, religious leaders, akhadas and Kalpavasis who have arrived in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip at the Sangam. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfill everyone’s wishes—this is my prayer.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in the Sanatan tradition, the Magh Mela has begun witnessing a massive influx of saints, seers, Kalpavasis and pilgrims from across the country. One of the central aspects of the mela is Kalpavas, a month-long observance during which devotees live along the riverbanks and follow a disciplined routine of daily bathing, prayers, meditation and charity. The administration estimates that more than 25 lakh Kalpavasis will take part this year.

From the early hours of Saturday, scenes from the Sangam reflected intense religious fervour, with large crowds gathering for the ritual bath. To ensure smooth conduct of the event, the district administration has made extensive arrangements, including temporary accommodation, pontoon bridges, sanitation facilities, medical camps, and uninterrupted water and electricity supply throughout the mela area.

Security measures have been significantly strengthened for Magh Mela 2026. NDRF and SDRF divers have been deployed at key bathing ghats, while over 400 AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drone surveillance systems are being used for round-the-clock monitoring.

Specialised teams such as the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have also been stationed at the venue, along with additional police personnel for crowd regulation and traffic management.

Ahead of the first Snan Parv, Additional Police Commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma said, “Today marks the first major bathing festival of Magh Mela 2026. For area surveillance, drones, AI-enabled cameras and AI-based systems have been deployed for continuous monitoring. Our traffic and security teams are present on the ground to ensure smooth movement.”

During the course of the Magh Mela, six major bathing festivals will be observed on January 3, January 14, January 18, January 23, February 1 and February 15.

In the coming weeks, the Magh Mela will stand as a reflection of India’s rich spiritual legacy, supported by meticulous administrative planning and advanced security infrastructure.